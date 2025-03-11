Prime Video Adds NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards to Inaugural Season
Prime Video, which is set for its first season of a seven-year NASCAR Cup Series broadcasting agreement, officially announced its entire on-air talent lineup for its inaugural season on Tuesday morning. One of the biggest surprises in the announcement is that Carl Edwards, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, will be part of the star-studded lineup for Prime Video in 2025.
As previously announced, Prime Video will feature a three-man announce booth for its five-race NASCAR Cup Series schedule, which kicks off with the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 on May 25. The booth will be led by Adam Alexander, who will serve as the play-by-play announcer, and he'll be joined by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., and long-time crew chief Steve Letarte.
Revealed on Tuesday, Prime Video will also feature a very robust pit reporter lineup, which will include former Daytona 500 race winner Trevor Bayne, long-time veteran pit reporter Marty Snider, and Kim Coon.
Where does Edwards come into play for Prime Video's NASCAR coverage? The 28-time NASCAR Cup Series race-winning driver will be part of the streaming platform's in-studio pre-race, and post-race shows. Edwards will be paired alongside host Danielle Trotta, and veteran racer Corey LaJoie as an analyst in the pre-race, and post-race shows from the Prime Video studio.
"We're thrilled to introduce Carl, Trevor, Kim, and Marty to our NASCAR on Prime Video team," said Alex Strand, Sr. coordinating producer at Prime Video in a press release. "Carl's Hall-of-Fame career, combined with the extensive experience of Trevor, Kim, and Marty, bring an unparalleled authenticity to our coverage. Their deep knowledge and genuine passion will resonate with fans and elevate the NASCAR viewing experience. We look forward to showcasing our entire announce team when we debut in just a few short months."
Edwards, who had become a recluse in the NASCAR world since retiring from driving in the NASCAR Cup Series surprisingly following the 2016 season, admitted ahead of his NASCAR Hall of Fame induction that a big reason for his reclusiveness was feeling that he wouldn't be welcomed back into the sport by his peers, the fans, and the media.
"This is something my wife and I have talked about so much. Last year, I guess it was last year, the 75th anniversary. When NASCAR invited me back to Darlington, I was actually nervous to go back," Edwards admitted. "And I'm going to talk about this a little bit tomorrow night, but I walked away. And I thought I was giving all of this up, including the relationships. I was shocked, I mean, an accurate word was shocked that people welcomed me back like they did."
With the level of acceptance he received at Darlington in 2023, Edwards has increased how often he appears, and it's resulted in him being part of Prime Video's NASCAR broadcast team.
The five-race Prime Video NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule for the 2025 season
Sunday, May 25: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6PM ET)
Sunday, June 1: Nashville Superspeedway (7 PM ET)
Sunday, June 8: Michigan International Speedway (2 PM ET)
Sunday, June 15: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (3 PM ET)
Sunday, June 22: Pocono Raceway (2 PM ET)