Prime Video Docuseries 'Earnhardt' to Premiere May 22
Prime Video officially revealed the premiere dates for its highly-anticipated four-part docuseries, Earnhardt. Prime Video subscribers can begin streaming the first two episodes on Thursday, May 22, three days before Prime Video broadcasts its first of five NASCAR Cup Series events in 2025, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Additionally, the final two episodes of the docuseries will go live on the streaming service on Thursday, May 29.
Prime Video also released the official trailer for the upcoming docuseries, which it shared to its YouTube channel:
The series will detail the racing career of the legendary Dale Earnhardt, one of only three seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champions in the history of the sport. Each episode will feature a specific chunk of Earnhardt's NASCAR Hall of Fame career.
Prime Video revealed the synopsis for the four-episodes in the docuseries along with the premiere dates announcement.
Episode 1 will focus on Earnhardt's early NASCAR Cup Series career, including his first career NASCAR Cup Series title, which he achieved in just his second full-time season (1980). After that magical 1980 season, Earnhardt suffered a tumultuous few years after his championship-winning Osterlund Racing team was sold, and he bounced around to other teams, including Richard Childress Racing, where he would eventually become a superstar.
Episode 2 will follow Earnhardt on his path to taking on the persona of 'The Intimidator'. As Earnhardt ruffles feathers on the track, the tenacious racer finds victory lane more often, and with the wins come more, and more championships. The episode will also take viewers along with Earnhardt on his path to his seventh championship in 1994, which tied Richard Petty's all-time record. Earnhardt rose to the record while feeling intense pressure within his family dynamic and the death of a close friend on the racetrack.
Episode 3 will center around Earnhardt's growing popularity in the world of NASCAR as the driver began chasing an eighth NASCAR Cup Series championship and elusive first win in the Daytona 500. While Earnhardt would collect the Daytona 500, finally, in 1998, the eighth championship would elude him as a young crop of drivers emerged. As Earnhardt attempted to defeat the youth movement in NASCAR on the track, his own children were finding their own path to the race track.
Episode 4 will focus on Earnhardt's final race, the 2001 Daytona 500. The race ends with an unthinkable tragedy, which forever changes the landscape of NASCAR, and sends ripples through the Earnhardt family.
The Earnhardt docuseries was produced by Imagine Documentaries, Everyone Else, and NASCAR Studios, in association with Dirty Mo Media. Joshua Altman served as the director of the project, and the docuseries was executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Christopher St. John, and Justin Wilkes of Imagine Documentaries; Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin of Everyone Else; and Tim Clark and John Dahl of NASCAR Studios.
On Wednesday, Prime Video revealed the premiere date of another NASCAR-related documentary, which will be available on its streaming service. American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans, a feature-length documentary that details the 18-month journey for NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports to field a NASCAR stock car in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, will premiere on June 12.