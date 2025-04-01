Prime Video Sponsoring Larson's Attempt at 'The Double'
As Kyle Larson embarks on his second attempt to complete 'The Double' on Memorial Day Weekend, he and Hendrick Motorsports will have Prime Video in their corner as a partner. The streaming service from Amazon will serve as the presenting sponsorship partner of Larson as he attempts to complete 1,100 miles of racing on May 25.
Larson's attempt will be officially known as the #Hendrick1100 presented by Prime Video.
Prime Video branding will be featured on Larson's No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet fielded by Arrow McLaren by Arrow in the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500, as well as the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet fielded by Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600.
“We’re proud to grow our relationship with Prime Video,” said Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports said. “They’ve made a bold commitment to our sport, and this is a powerful way to promote their platform across two of the most iconic events in racing."
The liveries for both of Larson's cars that he will pilot in the #Hendrick1100 presented by Prime Video will be debuted exclusively on HendrickCars.com on Wednesday, April 2 at 10:00 AM ET.
According to a press release, Prime Video will also produce a feature-length documentary, which will detail the 32-year-old racer's two-year quest to pull off a feat that was last accomplished by Kurt Busch in 2013. The documentary, which has been under filming since October 2023, is expected to become available on Prime Video in 2026, and will be directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Cynthia Hill.
The film will be produced by Hill's Markay Media, Imagine Documentaries, and Hendrick Motorsports in association with NASCAR Studios and Penske Entertainment.
“Kyle’s double attempt is one of the most exciting storylines in all of sports, and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” said Stacey Rosenson, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing, Prime Video. “As we prepare to broadcast our first NASCAR Cup Series race with the Coca-Cola 600, having this kind of historic moment unfold live on Prime Video – and capturing it in a documentary film – is a truly unique opportunity. We’re looking forward to sponsoring Kyle’s effort and taking fans inside the intensity and emotion that go with it.”
The feature-length documentary is an exciting aspect of the partnership for Hendrick.
"We’re excited to welcome Prime Video to the effort, showcase their brand on such a big stage and collaborate on what will be an incredible documentary project. The film is going to show Kyle like people have never seen him – his preparation, his mindset, and what it takes to pursue such a daunting challenge,” Hendrick said.
Larson, who saw his bid to complete 'The Double' in 2024 thwarted by weather, feels even though last year's attempt ended in disappointment, that it gave him valuable experience heading into this season.
“Last year gave us a great foundation, and now we get to build on it,” Larson said. “I’m excited to come back stronger in 2025 and give it everything we’ve got to finish all 1,100 miles. Having Prime Video on board – especially with them streaming the 600 and documenting my whole experience – is pretty special. May is going to be a crazy month, and I’m ready to get after it.”
Heading into Larson's 2025 attempt, four drivers have successfully competed in 'The Double'. John Andretti was the first driver to do so as he competed in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day in 1994. Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart, and Kurt Busch have also achieved the feat.
Stewart was the first and, to date, the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles between the two races in a single day, a feat he accomplished in 2001 with a sixth-place finish in the Indianapolis 500 and a third-place run in the Coca-Cola 600.
Larson impressed mightily in the Indianapolis 500 in his debut a season ago. The California native secured the fifth-place starting spot in the 108th Indianapolis 500 with a four-lap average qualifying speed of 232.846 mph. Larson would compete near the front for the majority of the race but was relegated to an 18th-place finish due to a pit road speeding penalty late in the event.
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion earned Rookie of the Year honors in the 2024 Indianapolis 500.
Unfortunately, a weather-delayed start to the Indianapolis 500 a season ago didn't allow Larson to be at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600. In his place, Justin Allgaier competed in the No. 5 Chevrolet. After starting in the rear, Allgaier reached the 13th position as Larson arrived at the track to take over the driving duties mid-race.
However, a rain and lightning storm in Concord, NC paused the race before Larson could strap into the car, and the race would not resume as it had surpassed the distance required to consider the race official.