Probst Says NASCAR Will Wait Before Making Clash Weather Decision

With the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium scheduled to go green at 8 PM ET on Sunday, February 1, a winter weather storm seems poised to hit Winston-Salem and surrounding areas of North Carolina beginning on Friday afternoon, and into Saturday.

While NASCAR went ahead and proactively postponed Saturday's on-track activity out of an abundance of caution, the sanctioning body has refused to make a call about calling off Sunday's Clash Main Event.

On Friday, John Probst, NASCAR Executive Vice President & Chief Racing Development Officer, stopped by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's The Morning Drive to talk about what is on everyone's minds -- the weather -- and NASCAR's mindset on a timeline for making a decision.

Probst says when making a decision about weather a lot more factors go into things than people realize. In addition to the potential snowfall, every sector of the industry has skin in the game when it comes to the decisions made, from fans, to teams, to the broadcast partners, and everyone in between.

"Just a lot goes into it. Again, we're talking to the engine shops, we're talking with Xtrac on the transaxle side, we're talking to the teams, we're talking to the broadcast, we're listening to the fans. You know, we're listening to the city," Probst explained. "So, just lots of data coming in. Again, we held out as long as we can on the forecast, just hoping against hope that it was going to change, and it wasn't [changing]. We're still in the wait-and-see, show me, I want to see it start to snow. We've all lived it, right?"

❄️ "We wait as long as we can to make the best decision we can, with the data we have at the moment."#NASCAR's John Probst provided perspective on the everchanging weather situation at Bowman Gray Stadium in advance of the @nascarclash. pic.twitter.com/f009S1amZl — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) January 30, 2026

Probst says that while a decision looms in the near future for NASCAR that the sanctioning body will wait as long as they can to ensure that they make the best call for the Cook Out Clash.

"We wait as long as we can to make the best decision we can, with the data we have at the moment," Probst said.

Many have questioned why NASCAR couldn't simply call an audible and run The Clash at Daytona International Speedway, where the event was held annually from 1979 to 2021. According to Probst, it would be a large undertaking to have cars that are setup for a 0.250-mile short track turn around and instead compete at a 2.5-mile superspeedway.

For those wondering why the Daytona International Speedway Road Course couldn't be used instead, Probst says that's also a tough ask of Daytona International Speedway, which has prepared its facility to use the oval layout for the upcoming Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 15.

It's not as simple as plug and play.

Will the Cook Out Clash at Bowma Gray Stadium run on Sunday evening, as has been the plan all along? That remains to be seen, but it seems, based on Probst's interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, that NASCAR wants to at least wait until they see snow falling from the skies in Winston-Salem before making a decision to postpone the date for the event.

