Progressive Signs On as Anchor Partner for Denny Hamlin, JGR
The search for an anchor primary sponsorship partner is over for Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing as the organization officially unveiled Progressive Insurance as the anchor partner for the No. 11 NASCAR Cup Series team on Tuesday evening.
In a video stream on its social media channels, Joe Gibbs Racing introduced Progressive as an 18-race primary sponsorship partner for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Progressive, which was a two-race primary sponsorship partner for RFK Racing and Ryan Newman during the 2020 season, couldn't pass up the opportunity to pair with one of the best teams, and winningest drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series.
“When the opportunity arose for us to be a part of the Joe Gibbs Racing family and support renowned NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, we were all in,” said Sean Freeman, Progressive’s Business Leader of Direct Media. “We love JGR’s pursuit of excellence and Hamlin’s proven success on the track. Together, our marketing and their driving styles align well and can’t wait to see the No. 11 in action.”
The first race of the partnership will be this weekend's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The team is elated to partner with a nationally recognized brand such as Progressive for a partnership that makes up half of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
“Progressive is a premiere national brand and a leader in the insurance industry. We are thrilled to have them partner with Denny (Hamlin) and our No. 11 team,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “We all know that NASCAR fans love being active, and on the move, whether it is in their cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats or recreational vehicles, and we look forward to raising awareness on how Progressive can protect them and their families.”
Full 2025 Progressive Primary Sponsorship of Denny Hamlin Schedule
- March 23: Homestead-Miami Speedway
- March 30: Martinsville Speedway
- April 13: Bristol Motor Speedway
- April 27: Talladega Superspeedway
- May 4: Texas Motor Speedway
- May 11: Kansas Speedway
- May 18: NASCAR All-Star Race (North Wilkesboro Speedway)
- June 1: Nashville Superspeedway
- June 22: Pocono Raceway
- July 6: Chicago Street Course
- July 20: Dover Motor Speedway
- July 27: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- August 10: Watkins Glen International
- August 16: Richmond Raceway
- September 7: World Wide Technology Raceway
- September 21: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
- October 5: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
- November 2: Phoenix Raceway
The addition of Progressive helps the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team fill in a significant sponsorship void following the loss of long-time partner FedEx, and 2024 partner Mavis Tire & Brakes following the end of last season.
“This is a huge deal for our No. 11 team and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Hamlin. “We’re really looking forward to having Progressive on board and being able to deliver for them on and off the racetrack. For me, it’s exciting to team up with a brand like Progressive that is so innovative with their marketing and the different ways you seem them activate. I can’t wait to get going with them starting this weekend.”
The announcement of the 18-race primary sponsorship comes on the heels of a March 12 announcement of Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing adding West Coast convenience store chain ampm as a two-race sponsorship partner.
Hamlin, a 54-time race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, sits 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings after five events. The driver was in position to win his fourth Daytona 500 in February but crashed from the lead on the final lap of the race.
Hamlin also finished runner-up to his teammate Christopher Bell in a photo finish at Phoenix Raceway a couple of weeks ago.