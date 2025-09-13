Racing America Logo

Race Results: 2025 NXS Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Aric Almirola hasn’t competed in a NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Bristol Motor Speedway in eight years (since 2017), but that lack of recent experience didn’t hinder the Tampa, Florida-native in Friday’s Food City 300.

The veteran driver out of the Joe Gibbs Racing stable was able to defend against a hard-charging Sheldon Creed in the closing laps of the 300-lap content, remaining steady for the final 40 laps of the race to collect his ninth win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Sheldon Creed finished in the runner-up spot on Friday, his 15th second-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series – which allows the Alpine, California-native to continue to extend upon his record of most runner-up finishes without a victory.

Sam Mayer, a teammate to Creed at Haas Factory Team, finished in third, while JR Motorsports teammates Carson Kvapil, Connor Zilisch, and Justin Allgaier finished fourth through sixth. With a fifth-place finish, Zilisch ties Sam Ard as the driver with the most consecutive top-fives in NASCAR Xfinity Series history.

Harrison Burton had a fantastic showing in seventh for AM Racing, while non-playoff drivers Christian Eckes, Jeremy Clements, and Brennan Poole completed the top-10.

The rest of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff drivers that finished outside the top-10 include Brandon Jones (11th), Nick Sanchez (13th), Taylor Gray (14th), Austin Hill (19th), Jesse Love (25th), and Sammy Smith (37th).

Food City 300 Race Results:

Pos

#

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

19

Aric Almirola

300

2

00

Sheldon Creed (P)

300

0.381

3

41

Sam Mayer (P)

300

0.543

4

1

Carson Kvapil (P)

300

2.101

5

88

Connor Zilisch (P)

300

2.367

6

7

Justin Allgaier (P)

300

3.181

7

25

Harrison Burton (P)

300

3.244

8

16

Christian Eckes (P)

300

4.145

9

51

Jeremy Clements

300

4.251

10

44

Brennan Poole

300

4.629

11

20

Brandon Jones (P)

300

5.672

12

26

Dean Thompson

300

5.839

13

48

Nick Sanchez (P)

300

5.912

14

54

Taylor Gray (P)

300

6.059

15

18

William Sawalich

300

6.366

16

4

Parker Retzlaff

300

7.048

17

17

Corey Day

300

7.175

18

27

Jeb Burton

300

8.208

19

21

Austin Hill

300

8.387

20

11

Brenden Queen

300

8.471

21

28

Kyle Sieg

300

10.602

22

42

Anthony Alfredo

300

10.757

23

39

Ryan Sieg

299

1 lap

24

99

Matt DiBenedetto

299

1 lap

25

2

Jesse Love (P)

299

1 lap

26

10

Daniel Dye

299

1 lap

27

24

Jeffrey Earnhardt

299

1 lap

28

45

Josh Williams

298

2 laps

29

91

Josh Bilicki

296

4 laps

30

14

Logan Bearden

296

4 laps

31

32

Austin Green

295

5 laps

32

70

Leland Honeyman

294

6 laps

33

07

Carson Ware

288

12 laps

34

31

Blaine Perkins

287

13 laps

35

53

Joey Gase

268

32 laps

36

35

Stefan Parsons

81

219 laps

37

8

Sammy Smith (P)

56

244 laps

38

71

Ryan Ellis

55

245 laps

