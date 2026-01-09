RAM, Kaulig Racing Hosting Reality Show to Fill Truck Series Seat

RAM is charging back into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, and the automaker's re-entry plan has been nothing short of unique.

Partnering with Kaulig Racing (the manufacturer's anchor factory team) and Thrill Sports Productions, RAM announced on Friday that it'll be holding an eight-part reality television competition called Race For The Seat, in which 15 aspiring drivers will compete for a full-time seat in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

The winner of the competition will receive the opportunity of a lifetime: a full-time seat in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the No. 14 RAM 1500 for Kaulig Racing. Brenden Queen, Justin Haley, and Daniel Dye have already been announced as full-time drivers for the Kaulig-RAM program.

"We promised RAM would approach NASCAR differently - and Race For The Seat is proof. Sometimes raw talent isn't enough. Many successful careers start with an opportunity, a lucky break - or in my case, a good old-fashioned kick in the ass," said Tim Kuniskis, CEO of RAM.

"There's no one better at building champions than Dana White, which puts this show 'in the draft' before it even begins. Among these competitors, talent is a given. What we're looking for is heart, hustle, attitude, and an insane drive to succeed - someone who lives our 'Last Tenth' culture. When a driver rises from a field of 15, it'll be their shot, their break - and knowing Dana, probably a few kicks - that lead to a life-changing moment by the time we get to Daytona."

Over the course of the eight-episode series, contestants will have the opportunity to go head-to-head on iconic racetracks, including Virginia International Raceway and South Boston Speedway. Viewers will get the opportunity to get an inside look at the drivers' lives, their triumphs, setbacks, and the raw determination it takes to rise through the ranks of motorsports.

The series will feature unfiltered, behind-the-scenes commentary from UFC CEO Dana White, RAM CEO Tim Kuniskis and team owner Matt Kaulig -- offering fans a rare look at the business, strategy, and heart of racing.

"RAM is an iconic American brand, and I'm excited to partner up with them for their new reality series, Race For The Seat," said Dana White, CEO of UFC. "This reality show is all about finding up-and-coming drivers and giving them a massive platform. The best always rise to the top in this type of competition. We are going to find the next generation of superstars for the NASCAR Truck Series."

Race For The Seat will premiere in the United States on Sunday, January 25 at 12:00 PM ET, with new episodes airing for free on RAM's official YouTube channel for the show from January 26 to February 6. The show will also be available to watch on FOX Sports 1.

"Race for the Seat is a great opportunity for the next generation of drivers to show what they've got," said Matt Kaulig, Owner of Kaulig Racing. "Working with RAM to bring this show to life allows us to think differently, push the limits, and give these talented drivers a platform they wouldn't normally have. I can't wait to see who earns the seat and joins us on the track."

