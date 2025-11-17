Ram Reveals 'Free Agent' Program for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Ram's return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has already generated plenty of intrigue and excitement. An announcement on Monday added to that intrigue, as Ram unveiled its "Free Agent Program" for the Kaulig Racing No. 25 Ram 1500.

Kaulig Racing is fielding five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries during the 2026 season, with full-time drivers Brenden "Butterbean" Queen, Daniel Dye and Justin Haley already announced for the team.

One of the two remaining rides, the No. 25 Ram 1500, will be utilized by the Free Agent Program. According to Monday's announcement, the Free Agent Program will utilize a lineup of drivers from different racing disciplines throughout the season.

“Few people will ever experience the raw intensity of driving in a NASCAR race – V-Max speeds, crushing G-forces, raging adrenaline, primal focus – 170 mph in traffic is dancing on a razor’s edge. It’s a rush that is hard to replicate,” said Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Ram. “Until science fiction becomes reality, spectators can only glimpse the feeling, never truly live it. So why do 20 million fans love this sport? Ask five and you’ll get five different answers—but one common thread: the connection to teams and drivers, personalities larger than life.

"No. 25 isn’t chasing points, we are chasing something bigger—celebrating and amplifying fan engagement with the Free Agents, Kaulig Racing, and the Ram brand. That’s the sole mission.”

Adding to the intrigue will be the mystery behind who will pilot the No. 25 over the course of the 2026 season. Ram and Kaulig Racing will announced the Free Agent driver on the Monday prior to each NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event.

“The Free Agent seat gives us the flexibility to bring in talent while keeping fans on their toes,” said Matt Kaulig, owner of Kaulig Racing.

“Each driver will bring something unique to the team. It’s a new idea, and exactly the kind of energy we want heading into 2026.”

While no potential drivers for the No. 25 have been announced at this time, the announcement said decisions for the Free Agent seat "heavily rely on relationships created in the racing world for more than three decades."

While the rotating cast of drivers will prevent the No. 25 entry from competing for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' championship, competitors who drive for the team will be eligible for a prize program created by Ram. This program will celebrate the best individual track performances by Free Agent drivers during the season.

Ram's return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was officially announced in June, prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Kaulig Racing is acting as the OEM's flagship program in its return to NASCAR.

The Ram name was part of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series from its inception in 1995 until 2012. Under the Dodge banner, Ram trucks won the series championship in both 2004 and 2005 with drivers Bobby Hamilton and Ted Musgrave.

The first Free Agent driver of the No. 25 Ram 1500 will be announced in February 2026.

Recommended Articles: