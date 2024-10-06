WeatherTech to Partner with SVG, Connor Zilisch in 2025
WeatherTech will expand its footprint in the NASCAR National Series garage in 2025 as the company will serve as a primary sponsorship partner in a combined 36 races between Shane van Gisbergen's No. 88 Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Cup Series car and Connor Zilisch's No. 88 JR Motorsports NASCAR Xfinity Series car.
The team, WeatherTech, and the two drivers made the official announcement in the Media Center at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday morning. For WeatherTech, Trackhouse Racing and its two rising stars SVG, and Zilisch are the perfect partners.
“When I wanted to spread our WeatherTech racing wings and get involved in NASCAR racing, our research for the best team to partner with came down to Trackhouse because we share the common values of excellence and integrity, along with their ingrained mantra of working hard to succeed and win,” said WeatherTech founder David MacNeil. “At WeatherTech, we couldn’t be happier with how our first year has unfolded and are looking forward to a successful 2025 with Trackhouse.”
As Van Gisbergen embarks upon his first full-time NASCAR Cup Series season in 2025, he feels he is up for the challenge with WeatherTech continuing by his side.
“WeatherTech has been in racing a long time and they understand what it takes to succeed in the marketplace as well as on the racetrack,” said Van Gisbergen. "In fact, I have raced with (David MacNeil’s son) Cooper MacNeil in IMSA. They have been a huge supporter of mine this year and I'm looking forward to taking WeatherTech to the Cup Series in 2025. We both know there will be a huge learning curve, but we're ready for the challenge."
Van Gisbergen picked up his first NASCAR Cup Series win in his debut, which came in the inaugural Chicago Street Race in 2023.
The 35-year-old New Zealander has amassed three wins so far during his NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie campaign this year, and he is currently in the midst of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, where he is one of the 12 drivers still competing for the championship.
For the 18-year-old Zilisch, who has been fast since day one in stock cars, he's honored to carry a brand so synonymous with automobile racing.
“WeatherTech has been part of racing ever since I started,” said Zilisch who joined the Trackhouse Racing driver development program in January. “WeatherTech has played such a significant role in the success of sports car racing in America so I feel honored I can carry their brand to the Xfinity Series. Plus, I love the paint scheme and hope to have it near the front on Saturdays and then watch Shane on Sundays in 2025."
In August, Trackhouse Racing announced that Van Gisbergen would move to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in the team's newly acquired third Charter entry.
On October 1, JR Motorsports announced that it had finalized a deal to bring Zilisch, a Trackhouse Racing development driver, to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2025 as the driver of the team's No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro.