Report: Kasey Kahne Nearing Return to NASCAR Full-Time In 2027

In a week filled with unexpected news regarding the 2027 NASCAR National Series silly season, Kasey Kahne may have topped all other stories. According to a report from The Athletic, Kahne, an 18-time NASCAR Cup Series race-winning driver, is finalizing a deal to go full-time racing in the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series next season.

If Kahne can get the ink to dry on a contract, he'll drive one of the Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverados next season, according to anonymous sources cited in The Athletic's report.

It goes without saying how big of a deal Kahne's full-time NASCAR National Series return would be. The 46-year-old racer from Enumlaw, WA, was always among the fan favorites during his 15-year NASCAR Cup Series career.

Late in the 2018 season, Kahne retired from NASCAR competition due to excessive dehydration, which complicated his ability to perform at his full potential over the duration of NASCAR Cup Series events, and severely threatened his overall health.

After seven years away from NASCAR, Kahne, who had been spending his time primarily behind the wheel of a Sprint Car on dirt tracks across the country since retiring, dipped his toes back into the stock car racing world last year, when he competed in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series event at Rockingham Speedway.

Despite being away from NASCAR for more than a half decade, Kahne qualified fourth for his return race. After being swept up in an early crash with Katherine Legge, Kahne fought back to finish 14th at Rockingham.

Now, it seems he is prepared to do quite a bit more racing in the NASCAR world, as he is nearing a return to full-time competition in the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series.

In addition to his 18 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, Kahne has also tallied eight NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series wins, and five wins in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, a series that will be rebranded into the FedEx Truck Series next season.

While Kahne showed the uncanny knack at finding victory lane in all of NASCAR's National Series divisions in his career, his abilities were never more potent than when he would compete in the Truck series.

In just six career starts, Kahne never finished worse than second, and he won all but one of his starts in the series. He'll look to keep that impressive track record going next season.