Return of Connor Zilisch Highlights 40-Car Watkins Glen Entry List
NASCAR has officially revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, which will serve as the 24th race of the 36-race season.
Contained on the list is a full-field of 40 cars, which means Sunday's race at The Glen will mark the fifth full 40-car field of the season.
Connor Zilisch, the 19-year-old phenom who has amassed five wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, is one of the major highlights on the entry list this week. Zilisch will return for his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start, and he'll once again pilot the No. 87 "Open" entry for Trackhouse Racing with primary sponsorship from Red Bull.
In addition to Zilisch, Katherine Legge will also return to the field this weekend, driving the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet with sponsorship from Desnuda Tequila. Legge has shown excellent improvement over her first five NASCAR Cup Series starts.
Including a season's best 17th-place finish in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, Legge has now notched two top-20 finishes in her last three starts. She'll look to add another on Sunday at Watkins Glen.
The other two unusual suspect drivers and teams in this week's entry list include JJ Yeley, who will once again pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet for NY Racing with primary sponsorship from the Syracuse University football program, and Josh Bilicki, who will drive the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford with sponsorship from Southern Tier Security.
Here is the complete entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Race 24 of 36.
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Busch Light
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Snap On
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
BREZTRI
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson *
Front Row Motorsports
A&W Root Beer
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Nexlizet
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
zone / Fastrac
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Sea Best
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Progressive Insurance
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Menards / Richmond Water Heaters
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Grizzly Nicotine Pouches
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
BuildSubmarines.com
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
DeWalt
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Freightliner
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace *
23XI Racing
McDonald's
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Raptor
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland *
Front Row Motorsports
Overplay Games
Ford
35
Riley Herbst # *
23XI Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
38
Zane Smith *
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Mobil 1
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Family Dollar
Toyota
44
JJ Yeley * (i)
NY Racing Team
Syracuse University Football
Chevrolet
45
Tyler Reddick *
23XI Racing
The Beast
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
TBA
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Evil Knievel Museum
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Mohawk Northeast
Ford
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
Garage 66
Southern Tier Security
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Go Bowling
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
78
Katherine Legge *
Live Fast Motorsports
Desnuda Tequila
Chevrolet
87
Connor Zilisch * (i)
Trackhouse Racing
Red Bull
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
WeatherTech
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Freeway Insurance
Chevrolet
# Indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points