Return of Connor Zilisch Highlights 40-Car Watkins Glen Entry List

Toby Christie

19-year-old Connor Zilisch is among the 40 drivers entered into Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen.
NASCAR has officially revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, which will serve as the 24th race of the 36-race season.

Contained on the list is a full-field of 40 cars, which means Sunday's race at The Glen will mark the fifth full 40-car field of the season.

Connor Zilisch, the 19-year-old phenom who has amassed five wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, is one of the major highlights on the entry list this week. Zilisch will return for his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start, and he'll once again pilot the No. 87 "Open" entry for Trackhouse Racing with primary sponsorship from Red Bull.

In addition to Zilisch, Katherine Legge will also return to the field this weekend, driving the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet with sponsorship from Desnuda Tequila. Legge has shown excellent improvement over her first five NASCAR Cup Series starts.

Including a season's best 17th-place finish in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, Legge has now notched two top-20 finishes in her last three starts. She'll look to add another on Sunday at Watkins Glen.

The other two unusual suspect drivers and teams in this week's entry list include JJ Yeley, who will once again pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet for NY Racing with primary sponsorship from the Syracuse University football program, and Josh Bilicki, who will drive the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford with sponsorship from Southern Tier Security.

Here is the complete entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Race 24 of 36.

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Busch Light

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Snap On

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

BREZTRI

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson *

Front Row Motorsports

A&W Root Beer

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Nexlizet

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

zone / Fastrac

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Sea Best

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Progressive Insurance

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Menards / Richmond Water Heaters

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

BuildSubmarines.com

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

DeWalt

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Freightliner

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace *

23XI Racing

McDonald's

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Raptor

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland *

Front Row Motorsports

Overplay Games

Ford

35

Riley Herbst # *

23XI Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

38

Zane Smith *

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Mobil 1

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Family Dollar

Toyota

44

JJ Yeley * (i)

NY Racing Team

Syracuse University Football

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick *

23XI Racing

The Beast

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

TBA

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Evil Knievel Museum

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Mohawk Northeast

Ford

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

Garage 66

Southern Tier Security

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Go Bowling

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

78

Katherine Legge *

Live Fast Motorsports

Desnuda Tequila

Chevrolet

87

Connor Zilisch * (i)

Trackhouse Racing

Red Bull

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

WeatherTech

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Freeway Insurance

Chevrolet

# Indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

