RSS Racing Moving to Chevy; Keeping Sieg Brothers Lineup, HFT Alliance

RSS Racing, one of the longest-running family-owned and operated teams in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series garage, has confirmed its plans for the upcoming season, and it includes a couple of pretty significant changes.

The organization will continue to field a pair of full-time entries in NASCAR's second-tier division in 2026, with older brother Ryan Sieg behind the wheel of the No. 39, and 24-year-old younger brother Kyle Sieg behind the wheel of the No. 28.

There will technically be no changes in the overall affiliation for the organization, which is owned by the Sieg family, as they remain aligned with Haas Factory Team (previously Stewart-Haas Racing). But a September announcement confirming a move to Chevrolet and Hendrick Engines for HFT means that both the No. 28 and No. 39 will be carrying Chevrolet badges in 2026.

SciAps will continue to serve as the full-season primary sponsor of Ryan Sieg's No. 39 Chevrolet for the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign. According to a graphic posted to social media by RSS Racing, Night Owl Companies, and Sustainachem are expected to partner on Kyle Sieg's No. 28 Chevrolet for next season.

There is one major thing that, despite all of the changes happening within RSS Racing over the off-season, will remain the exact same for Ryan Sieg in 2026, that being his crew chief, Matt Noyce, who will continue to serve as the shot-caller of the No. 39. In two full seasons working with the Sieg family, Noyce has managed to amass seven top-fives and 19 top-10 finishes, while collecting a pair of top-15 points finishes.

Kyle Sieg and the No. 28 Chevrolet team will have a brand-new crew chief for the 2026 campaign, though, in the form of former JR Motorsports engineer Aedan McHugh. McHugh spent last season serving as the crew chief for the No. 70 Cope Family Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity (O'Reilly Auto Parts) Series, working with up-and-coming young drivers Leland Honeyman and Thomas Annunziata (as well as a one-off with Will Rodgers).

In 400 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, Ryan Sieg has recorded 23 total top-five and 75 top-10s, but still, after 13 years competing in the second-tier series, has yet to find Victory Lane despite several close calls.

Kyle Sieg came into the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series much later than his older brother Ryan, debuting in 2021 and making 114 total starts with four top-10 finishes. In the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway, while driving the No. 39 in place of his brother Ryan (who was filling in for a suspended Sam Mayer), Kyle had a breakout run inside the top-10, and finished in 12th.

With an official announcement made on Tuesday afternoon, Haas Factory Team will be fielding two NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series entries of its own, for Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer, while also providing support to Jeremy Clements Racing (Jeremy Clements) and RSS Racing (Ryan Sieg and Kyle Sieg).

The 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign will begin on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET on The CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

