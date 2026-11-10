Ryan Blaney Recovering From Fall That Required Medical Attention

Ryan Blaney, who scored the win in the final race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, will not attend Tuesday night's NASCAR Awards Banquet following a scary fall at a dinner on Monday night.

According to an Instagram post from Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion had to receive medical attention following the fall, but is resting and recovering from the incident.

In addition to the NASCAR Awards Banquet, Blaney will not compete in Ford Racing's "Proud to Honor" exhibition race on Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway.

"I was out at a dinner last night with my family and some friends and I accidentally took a fall that required medical attention," Blaney said in his post. "I am doing okay and am resting and recovering. I'm disappointed to miss celebrating Kyle Larson and the NASCAR Championship today and Ford's "Proud to Honor race" tomorrow at Daytona. While I won't be there, I'll be supporting my teammates and fellow Ford drivers as they honor each branch of the U.S. Armed Forced on Veterans Day."

It's unfortunate to see that Blaney will be unable to rub elbows with his fellow NASCAR Cup Series competitors on Tuesday night in Miami, Florida, but thankfully, the racer seems to be in good spirits and on a path to recovering from a scary fall at a dinner on Monday night.

Blaney, 32, scored four wins in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske.

At the conclusion of the 2026 season, Blaney's 11th full-time NASCAR Cup Series campaign, the driver has collected 21 victories, 108 top-five finishes, and 191 top-10s in 414 career starts. Blaney finished fourth in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship battle.