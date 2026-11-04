Ryan Preece to Take Over RFK Racing's Iconic No. 6 Car in 2027

Ryan Preece, who has driven the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford over the last two seasons, will be moved to the storied organization's legendary No. 6 Ford for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, according to an announcement from the team on Wednesday.

A new era of the No. 6 legacy.

https://t.co/4yWhVUry2p pic.twitter.com/RGTCfxD1Uv — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) November 4, 2026

"Ryan Preece is a true racer making him the perfect fit for the number 6," said Chip Bowers, President of RFK Racing. "The 6 car is symbolic in our organization and has contributed to some incredible memories in the Cup Series. Ryan is not just enthusiastic about the opportunity, but more importantly, he's embracing the expectations that come with taking the wheel of an iconic car. More great history is sure to be made with Ryan at the helm."

The No. 6 Ford is undoubtedly the most iconic car in the RFK Racing stable. The car number was the one that started it all for Roush Racing, with Mark Martin behind the wheel in 1988. After Martin left the team, David Ragan, Trevor Bayne, and Ryan Newman all had turns behind the wheel of the car.

In recent years, Brad Keselowski has continued the legacy of the No. 6 Ford. With Keselowski departing the organization at the end of the 2026 season, it's Preece's turn to take on the legendary number next year. The massive impact of the iconic number isn't lost on Preece.

"To be trusted with the 6 means more to me than I can put into words," Preece said in a press release. "When you think about what this number means to RFK Racing, you think about Jack Roush, Mark Martin and everything they built together. To know this team believes I'm the right person to carry that number into the future is incredibly humbling."

Martin, Roush's first-ever driver of the No. 6, is proud to see Preece as the next driver of the car he made famous.

"I like Ryan Preece because he's a racer, plain and simple," Martin said. "He came up the hard way, and he's had to fight for everything he's gotten. That's something I respect. When he gets in a race car, he gives you everything he's got, and he's not going to be satisfied just riding around. That number means a lot to me, and I think Ryan is a great fit to carry it forward."

While getting behind the wheel of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford will be a new experience for Preece, who scored his first career NASCAR Cup Series win this season driving the No. 60 Ford, driving a No. 6 car will not be an entirely new thing for the driver, who cut his teeth in modified racing in the Northeast.

"I drove that number for Ed Partridge, who was more than just a car owner to me. He was one of my best friends, and someone who believed in me and helped fund me an opportunity that changed my life. We didn't know it at the time, but we won our final Whelen Modified Tour race together Richmond 2021," Preece recalled. "So, when I say the number 6 feels like home, it's because it represents the people who believed in me, the relationships I've built, and the memories that got me here. To have the opportunity to carry that number into the next chapter of my career means more than I can put into words."

As Preece moves to the No. 6 entry for RFK Racing next season, the personnel from his current No. 60 team, including crew chief Derrick Finley, will move there along with him. The move to the No. 6 means that Preece will run a fully-chartered RFK Racing entry in 2027.

For the last two seasons, Preece has driven the No. 60 Ford as a Chartered entry thanks to a Charter lease agreement with Rick Ware Racing. That Charter leased to RFK Racing will not be available next season for the team, which means the third car, No. 60, will run as an "Open" car next season.