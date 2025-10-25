Sam Hunt Racing Adds a High-Profile Name to Driver Roster for 2026
Sam Hunt Racing is set to expand to two full-time entries in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts (currently known as Xfinity) Series in 2026, and with the expansion, the organization has added a bit of star power to its driver roster. Harrison Burton, a four-time race winner in the series and a former NASCAR Cup Series winner, will join the team next season.
Burton, 25, will be teammates with Dean Thompson, who will return to the organization for a second season.
"I thought this would be a fun way to officially announce that Harrison Burton and Dean Thompson will be driving my 26 and 24 cars full-time next season," team owner Sam Hunt said in a press conference inside the Martinsville Speedway media center on Saturday. "Yeah, really exciting day for us, exciting day for the company."
While there had been rumblings about Burton, who previously announced he would part ways with AM Racing at the conclusion of the 2025 season, joining Sam Hunt Racing, Saturday's announcement finally put a bow on all of the noise.
Burton explained that his choice to move to the Sam Hunt Racing team was due to similarities in beliefs, preparation, and a reunion with Toyota, who he drove for from 2016 to 2021 in the NASCAR National Series ranks.
"For me, just obviously an alignment of beliefs with Sam and their group and Dean. What they believe in, how they race, and the way that they approach things. For me, it's just a great fit," Burton said. "I'm super, super excited, couldn't be more excited to join this group for what feels like going back home to our friends at Toyota."
Burton racked up four wins with Joe Gibbs Racing during a magical rookie campaign in the series in 2020, before moving to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time with Wood Brothers Racing in 2022. While Burton struggled in the NASCAR Cup Series, he capped off his three full-time seasons in the Cup Series with a win in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, which locked him into the Playoffs.
The driver has secured four Playoff appearances between the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series ranks, and he has never missed the Playoff field in a full-time series in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Thompson, a 24-year-old driver who was much-maligned in his time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, remains thankful to Sam Hunt, who took a flyer on him heading into the 2025 season. Thompson has paid Hunt's gamble off with better-than-expected results, and now, he's excited to keep building with Sam Hunt Racing and his new teammate Burton in 2026.
"I'm really excited. It's a blessing and an honor for sure to be on this team with Sam. They welcomed me with open arms this year, probably at a point in my career where I didn't deserve to be welcomed with open arms," Thompson explained. "Just really excited to keep on with this team."
While Burton did secure a Playoff berth with AM Racing, Thompson was in the conversation for a Playoff spot before he ultimately came up shy. Hunt feels if everyone on the team buys in going into the 2026 season, they have the drivers, equipment, and resources to reach the Playoffs for the first time.
"I think if we all do our jobs, I think we have a shot to have two cars in the Playoffs next year," Hunt stated.