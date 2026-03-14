Sam Mayer Rockets Past Larson For O'Reilly Series Pole at Las Vegas

Sam Mayer, the driver of the No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet Camaro, will start Saturday evening's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the pole position.

The driver clocked in an ultra-fast lap time of 29.462 seconds (183.287 mph) to top the 41 cars on the entry list in Saturday's qualifying session. The pole is the sixth of Mayer's 154-race career in the series, and it's his first-ever pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Mayer was able to top Kyle Larson, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, by 0.062 seconds to score the pole. Mayer was happy with an alliance that his team formed with Hendrick Motorsports in the offseason after a swap to Chevrolet from Ford, and said that made all the difference in their quest of the pole on Saturday at LVMS.

"Huge shoutout to the alliance cars. Having that in our corner is really good for us because we can kind of put our notes together and work together really well," Mayer explained. "So, it helped us out. Having Cole in the field helped a lot, too. Just kind of knowing what the track has, what each kind of car is fighting or not fighting."

Sheldon Creed, Mayer's teammate who took his first career win a few weeks ago at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, will start from the third position on Saturday afternoon, and he'll be joined in the second row of the starting grid by Sammy Smith, the driver of the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

Brandon Jones was the first non-Chevrolet on the qualifying scoring sheet, as he secured the fifth position with his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra. Taylor Gray, Jesse Love, Rajah Caruth, Justin Allgaier, and Jeremy Clements rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Saturday's The Liuna! at Las Vegas.

With 41 cars vying for 38 starting spots, three drivers were unable to advance to the starting lineup for Saturday's race. The three drivers, who failed to make the race were Myatt Snider, Chad Finchum, and Dawson Cram.

Cram's car blew an engine in Saturday's practice session, which ended his hopes of turning a qualifying lap.

The LiUNA! Official Starting Lineup

1. 41-Sam Mayer

2. 88-Kyle Larson

3. 00-Sheldon Creed

4. 8-Sammy Smith

5. 20-Brandon Jones

6. 54-Taylor Gray

7. 2-Jesse Love

8. 32-Rajah Caruth

9. 7-Justin Allgaier

10. 51-Jeremy Clements

11. 17-Corey Day

12. 99-Parker Retzlaff

13. 21-Austin Hill

14. 18-William Sawalich

15. 27-Jeb Burton

16. 0-Cole Custer

17. 1-Connor Zilisch

18. 9-Carson Kvapil

19. 87-Austin Green

20. 39-Ryan Sieg

21. 25-Nick Sanchez

22. 48-Patrick Staropoli

23. 19-Chase Briscoe

24. 24-Harrison Burton

25. 26-Dean Thompson

26. 44-Brennan Poole

27. 52-Daniel Dye

28. 5-Chandler Smith

29. 28-Kyle Sieg

30. 45-Lavar Scott

31. 96-Anthony Alfredo

32. 92-Josh Williams

33. 31-Blaine Perkins

34. 42-Nathan Byrd

35. 02-Ryan Ellis

36. 55-Joey Gase

37. 91-Mason Maggio

38. 07-Josh Bilicki

DNQ 30-Myatt Snider

DNQ 35-Chad Finchum

DNQ 74-Dawson Cram