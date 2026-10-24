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Sammy Smith Pulls Off Another Last-Lap Pass For Win at Talladega

Sammy Smith ended the weekend at Talladega Superspeedway with a perfect record, as he scored the win in Saturday's The Progress Group 250.
Toby Christie|
Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sammy Smith, have yourself a weekend. A day after he picked up his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win at Talladega Superspeedway, the full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series competitor did the exact same thing in a winning effort in The Progress Group 250.

Smith, who rode behind his JR Motorsports teammate, Carson Kvapil, for several laps as the race drew to a close, made his move to the inside lane of Kvapil coming down the backstretch with two laps remaining in the race.

A massive set of shoves from Jesse Love from behind would send Smith to the lead, and allow him to narrowly defeat Kvapil by 0.084 seconds to collect the victory. The win marks the first of the season for Smith, and it's his fourth career win in 139 starts in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

On Friday, Smith announced that he'll move to the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series full-time in 2027, as he'll drive the No. 15 Toyota for TRICON Garage.

Love, the series point leader, would maintain his top spot in the championship standings, as he crossed the finish line in third behind Smith and Kvapil.

Justin Allgaier ended the afternoon with a fourth-place finish, and thanks to the Stage Points he earned on Saturday, Allgaier was able to slice Love's point lead from 36 to 19 points. With two races remaining, the damage Allgaier was able to do at Talladega, despite finishing behind Love, could potentially make the difference at Homestead-Miami Speedway in a couple of weeks.

Sheldon Creed finished fifth, and now sits fourth in the championship standings, 50 points behind Love.

Corey Day, Blaine Perkins, Dean Thompson, Brandon Jones, and Anthony Alfredo rounded out the top-10 finishers in The Progress Group 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

*This story will be updated with post-race quotes and additional information.

Updated Chase Grid (2 races remaining)

1. Jesse Love, 2,401 points
2. Justin Allgaier, -19
3. Corey Day, -29
4. Sheldon Creed, -50
5. Carson Kvapil, -59
6. Sam Mayer, -96
7. Sammy Smith, -108
---Mathematically eliminated---
8. Taylor Gray, -155
9. Austin Hill, -168
10. Brandon Jones, -189
11. Parker Retzlaff, -201
12. Rajah Caruth, -218

The Progress Group 250 Race Results

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Points

1

8

Sammy Smith (C)

94

63

2

1

Carson Kvapil (C)

94

54

3

2

Jesse Love (C)

94

34

4

7

Justin Allgaier (C)

94

51

5

00

Sheldon Creed (C)

94

43

6

17

Corey Day (C)

94

44

7

31

Blaine Perkins

94

30

8

26

Dean Thompson

94

29

9

20

Brandon Jones (C)

94

28

10

96

Anthony Alfredo

94

29

11

27

Jeb Burton

94

26

12

91

Mason Maggio

94

25

13

41

Sam Mayer (C)

94

24

14

39

Ryan Sieg

94

23

15

42

Nick Leitz (i)

94

0

16

07

Josh Bilicki

94

21

17

88

Rajah Caruth (C)

94

29

18

51

Jeremy Clements

94

21

19

43

Connor Mosack (i)

94

0

20

55

Joey Gase

94

17

21

54

Taylor Gray (C)

94

20

22

87

Lee Pulliam

94

15

23

92

Josh Williams

94

14

24

24

Harrison Burton

94

17

25

53

Will Rodgers

94

12

26

44

Brennan Poole

94

12

27

0

Garrett Smithley

94

10

28

28

Kyle Sieg

94

9

29

18

William Sawalich

94

9

30

02

Ryan Ellis

94

7

31

99

Parker Retzlaff (C)

94

6

32

48

Patrick Staropoli #

94

5

33

32

Daniel Dye (i)

94

0

34

19

Brent Crews #

94

6

35

21

Austin Hill (C)

92

9

36

71

Leland Honeyman (i)

88

0

37

4

Caesar Bacarella

85

1

38

9

Jake Finch

84

4

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

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Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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