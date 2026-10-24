Sammy Smith Pulls Off Another Last-Lap Pass For Win at Talladega

Sammy Smith, have yourself a weekend. A day after he picked up his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win at Talladega Superspeedway, the full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series competitor did the exact same thing in a winning effort in The Progress Group 250.

Smith, who rode behind his JR Motorsports teammate, Carson Kvapil, for several laps as the race drew to a close, made his move to the inside lane of Kvapil coming down the backstretch with two laps remaining in the race.

A massive set of shoves from Jesse Love from behind would send Smith to the lead, and allow him to narrowly defeat Kvapil by 0.084 seconds to collect the victory. The win marks the first of the season for Smith, and it's his fourth career win in 139 starts in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

On Friday, Smith announced that he'll move to the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series full-time in 2027, as he'll drive the No. 15 Toyota for TRICON Garage.

Love, the series point leader, would maintain his top spot in the championship standings, as he crossed the finish line in third behind Smith and Kvapil.

Justin Allgaier ended the afternoon with a fourth-place finish, and thanks to the Stage Points he earned on Saturday, Allgaier was able to slice Love's point lead from 36 to 19 points. With two races remaining, the damage Allgaier was able to do at Talladega, despite finishing behind Love, could potentially make the difference at Homestead-Miami Speedway in a couple of weeks.

Sheldon Creed finished fifth, and now sits fourth in the championship standings, 50 points behind Love.

Corey Day, Blaine Perkins, Dean Thompson, Brandon Jones, and Anthony Alfredo rounded out the top-10 finishers in The Progress Group 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

*This story will be updated with post-race quotes and additional information.

Updated Chase Grid (2 races remaining)

1. Jesse Love, 2,401 points

2. Justin Allgaier, -19

3. Corey Day, -29

4. Sheldon Creed, -50

5. Carson Kvapil, -59

6. Sam Mayer, -96

7. Sammy Smith, -108

---Mathematically eliminated---

8. Taylor Gray, -155

9. Austin Hill, -168

10. Brandon Jones, -189

11. Parker Retzlaff, -201

12. Rajah Caruth, -218

The Progress Group 250 Race Results

Fin Car Driver Laps Points 1 8 Sammy Smith (C) 94 63 2 1 Carson Kvapil (C) 94 54 3 2 Jesse Love (C) 94 34 4 7 Justin Allgaier (C) 94 51 5 00 Sheldon Creed (C) 94 43 6 17 Corey Day (C) 94 44 7 31 Blaine Perkins 94 30 8 26 Dean Thompson 94 29 9 20 Brandon Jones (C) 94 28 10 96 Anthony Alfredo 94 29 11 27 Jeb Burton 94 26 12 91 Mason Maggio 94 25 13 41 Sam Mayer (C) 94 24 14 39 Ryan Sieg 94 23 15 42 Nick Leitz (i) 94 0 16 07 Josh Bilicki 94 21 17 88 Rajah Caruth (C) 94 29 18 51 Jeremy Clements 94 21 19 43 Connor Mosack (i) 94 0 20 55 Joey Gase 94 17 21 54 Taylor Gray (C) 94 20 22 87 Lee Pulliam 94 15 23 92 Josh Williams 94 14 24 24 Harrison Burton 94 17 25 53 Will Rodgers 94 12 26 44 Brennan Poole 94 12 27 0 Garrett Smithley 94 10 28 28 Kyle Sieg 94 9 29 18 William Sawalich 94 9 30 02 Ryan Ellis 94 7 31 99 Parker Retzlaff (C) 94 6 32 48 Patrick Staropoli # 94 5 33 32 Daniel Dye (i) 94 0 34 19 Brent Crews # 94 6 35 21 Austin Hill (C) 92 9 36 71 Leland Honeyman (i) 88 0 37 4 Caesar Bacarella 85 1 38 9 Jake Finch 84 4

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points