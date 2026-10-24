Sammy Smith Pulls Off Another Last-Lap Pass For Win at Talladega
Sammy Smith, have yourself a weekend. A day after he picked up his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win at Talladega Superspeedway, the full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series competitor did the exact same thing in a winning effort in The Progress Group 250.
Smith, who rode behind his JR Motorsports teammate, Carson Kvapil, for several laps as the race drew to a close, made his move to the inside lane of Kvapil coming down the backstretch with two laps remaining in the race.
A massive set of shoves from Jesse Love from behind would send Smith to the lead, and allow him to narrowly defeat Kvapil by 0.084 seconds to collect the victory. The win marks the first of the season for Smith, and it's his fourth career win in 139 starts in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.
On Friday, Smith announced that he'll move to the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series full-time in 2027, as he'll drive the No. 15 Toyota for TRICON Garage.
Love, the series point leader, would maintain his top spot in the championship standings, as he crossed the finish line in third behind Smith and Kvapil.
Justin Allgaier ended the afternoon with a fourth-place finish, and thanks to the Stage Points he earned on Saturday, Allgaier was able to slice Love's point lead from 36 to 19 points. With two races remaining, the damage Allgaier was able to do at Talladega, despite finishing behind Love, could potentially make the difference at Homestead-Miami Speedway in a couple of weeks.
Sheldon Creed finished fifth, and now sits fourth in the championship standings, 50 points behind Love.
Corey Day, Blaine Perkins, Dean Thompson, Brandon Jones, and Anthony Alfredo rounded out the top-10 finishers in The Progress Group 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.
*This story will be updated with post-race quotes and additional information.
Updated Chase Grid (2 races remaining)
1. Jesse Love, 2,401 points
2. Justin Allgaier, -19
3. Corey Day, -29
4. Sheldon Creed, -50
5. Carson Kvapil, -59
6. Sam Mayer, -96
7. Sammy Smith, -108
---Mathematically eliminated---
8. Taylor Gray, -155
9. Austin Hill, -168
10. Brandon Jones, -189
11. Parker Retzlaff, -201
12. Rajah Caruth, -218
The Progress Group 250 Race Results
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Points
1
8
Sammy Smith (C)
94
63
2
1
Carson Kvapil (C)
94
54
3
2
Jesse Love (C)
94
34
4
7
Justin Allgaier (C)
94
51
5
00
Sheldon Creed (C)
94
43
6
17
Corey Day (C)
94
44
7
31
Blaine Perkins
94
30
8
26
Dean Thompson
94
29
9
20
Brandon Jones (C)
94
28
10
96
Anthony Alfredo
94
29
11
27
Jeb Burton
94
26
12
91
Mason Maggio
94
25
13
41
Sam Mayer (C)
94
24
14
39
Ryan Sieg
94
23
15
42
Nick Leitz (i)
94
0
16
07
Josh Bilicki
94
21
17
88
Rajah Caruth (C)
94
29
18
51
Jeremy Clements
94
21
19
43
Connor Mosack (i)
94
0
20
55
Joey Gase
94
17
21
54
Taylor Gray (C)
94
20
22
87
Lee Pulliam
94
15
23
92
Josh Williams
94
14
24
24
Harrison Burton
94
17
25
53
Will Rodgers
94
12
26
44
Brennan Poole
94
12
27
0
Garrett Smithley
94
10
28
28
Kyle Sieg
94
9
29
18
William Sawalich
94
9
30
02
Ryan Ellis
94
7
31
99
Parker Retzlaff (C)
94
6
32
48
Patrick Staropoli #
94
5
33
32
Daniel Dye (i)
94
0
34
19
Brent Crews #
94
6
35
21
Austin Hill (C)
92
9
36
71
Leland Honeyman (i)
88
0
37
4
Caesar Bacarella
85
1
38
9
Jake Finch
84
4
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie