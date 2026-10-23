TRICON Garage Adds Dawson Sutton, Sammy Smith to 2027 Driver Lineup

TRICON Garage has rounded out its full-time driver lineup for the 2027 NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series season. In a press conference at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday morning, the organization officially welcomed Dawson Sutton and Sammy Smith as the latest two drivers to join the team, which has become one of the dominant forces in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Sutton, who previously served as the driver of the No. 26 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet Silverado, will pilot the team's No. 5 Toyota Tundra next season. Smith, who comes to TRICON Garage after three seasons driving for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, will drive the No. 15 Toyota Tundra for the team.

“We are excited to welcome Dawson and Sammy to the TRICON family for 2027 and are confident they’ll be great additions for our program,” said Kevin Ray, Partner and General Manager of TRICON Garage. “Sammy’s experience and prior success, combined with Dawson’s ability and growth as a driver, give us a lot to look forward to. We are confident in the lineup we have assembled and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

Sutton and Smith join Kaden Honeycutt (No. 11) and Gio Ruggiero (No. 17) as the full-time drivers for TRICON Garage during the 2027 NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series.

Sutton, 20, is seeking his first career win in the NASCAR Truck Series. To date, the driver has made 53 starts in the series and has recorded two top-five finishes and four top-10s.

Smith, 22, a three-time race winner in NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series competition, has two top-five finishes and six top-10s in 19 career starts in the NASCAR Truck Series.

According to TRICON Garage, the No. 1 Toyota Tundra will serve as the truck that will feature a rotating driver roster.

TRICON Garage will announce crew chief pairings and sponsorship details for Sutton and Smith at a later date.

With Sutton moving from Rackley W.A.R. next season, the driver's former team has confirmed that it will close down its NASCAR Truck Series program following Friday's event at Talladega Superspeedway.

"After six seasons of competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, we have made the difficult decision that tonight's race at Talladega Superspeedway will mark the end of Rackley WAR's NASCAR Truck Series program," the team explained in a statement.

Rackley W.A.R. continued, "While this chapter of Rackley WAR in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is coming to a close, our commitment to the sport remains as strong as ever. We all remain hungry for wins in our national late model driver development team."