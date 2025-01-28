Sea Best Seafood Serving as Anchor Sponsor for Ty Dillon in 2025
Sea Best Seafood is set to return to Kaulig Racing as a major sponsor for Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
Starting with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2, Sea Best, one of the nation's largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, will serve as a 20-race primary sponsor of the veteran NASCAR driver in 2025.
“This year is shaping up to be a great one,” said Dillon. “Sea Best joined our team for a race last season, and to have them back in a larger role for 2025 is exciting. As a trusted retail seafood brand from a family-owned company dedicated to delivering high-quality products, Sea Best is the perfect match for NASCAR fans. Their seafood lineup provides endless options for experienced home chefs like my wife, Haley, or the beginner in the kitchen. I look forward to representing their brand on and off the track, and there’s no better place to start the season together than at the return to Bowman Gray Stadium.”
Returning to NASCAR for a second season with Kaulig Racing and the youngest of the Dillon brothers, Sea Best serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. The Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.
Sea Best is available in grocery stores across the United States, U.S. Territories, and several international markets, including Anguilla, Barbados, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and the Dominican Republic.
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Kaulig Racing and Dillon for a second season,” said Mark Frisch, Executive Vice President of Beaver Street Fisheries. “As a family-owned brand committed to quality and excellence, aligning with NASCAR’s passionate fanbase allows us to connect with loyal consumers who share our values. We’re proud to be part of this incredible journey and look forward to an exciting season ahead.”
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign will begin with the Cook Out Cash at Bowman Gray Stadium, on Sunday, February 2 at 8:00 PM ET. Coverage of the event will be on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).