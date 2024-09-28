Ty Dillon Back to Cup Series in 2025 with Kaulig, Driving No. 10 Car
Ty Dillon will officially return to the NASCAR Cup Series on a full-time basis in 2025 with Kaulig Racing and will serve as the teammate to AJ Allmendinger. According to a press release from the team, Kaulig Racing will release the rights to the No. 31 at the end of the season. Dillon will pilot the newly acquired No. 10 Chevrolet for the team next season.
“We’re excited to be able to acquire the rights of the No. 10 for the 2025 Cup Series season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “When we decided to move to the Cup series, the number was not available, so we are looking forward to having familiarity and synergy across both series with the Nos. 10 and 16.”
The No. 10 had been used by Stewart-Haas Racing since the 2013 NASCAR Cup Series season, when the team acquired Danica Patrick. With Stewart-Haas Racing shuttering its program at the conclusion of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, it put the No. 10 up for grabs.
Dillon, 32, last competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023, a season where he drove the No. 77 entry for Spire Motorsports. Heading into the 2024 season, Dillon moved to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Rackley WAR. The grandson of legendary NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is excited to make it back to the Cup Series with Kaulig Racing.
“I am incredibly grateful for another opportunity to run full-time in the Cup Series, and to be able to do it with the men and women at Kaulig Racing means a lot to me personally,” said Dillon. “They gave me a chance this year to go out and prove myself in a handful of starts. The team and I were able to connect early on and we put together a few strong runs in the No. 16. I’m really looking forward to what 2025 brings with this team. We have a bright future ahead of us and we’re going to give it our all each and every race next season.”
Dillon has made six starts in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, four of them for Kaulig Racing. In his four-race stint with Kaulig, Dillon has a best finish of 16th, which he achieved at Texas Motor Speedway.
“Ty has done a really great job for us this year in our No. 16 car, competing in a limited schedule,” said team owner, Matt Kaulig. “He has been consistent each time he gets in the car and has really helped our program grow this season. We think he will be instrumental in continuing our Cup program in alliance with Richard Childress Racing.”
In 244 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, Dillon has two top-five finishes and seven top-10s.
The younger brother of Austin Dillon is a former NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner, and a three-time winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ranks.