Shane Van Gisbergen 'Over The Moon' with First Cup Series Oval Top-10
It may have taken the better part of his rookie campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series, but the tide is finally beginning to turn for Shane Van Gisbergen, when it comes to racing on the ovals.
Van Gisbergen, three times a champion in what is now known as the Repco Supercars Championship, recorded a tenth-place finish in Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, making his first top-10 on an oval at NASCAR's top-level.
Prior to the conclusion of Sunday's 400-mile contest from Kansas, Van Gisbergen had previously achieved a personal-best of 12th (Martinsville, Fall 2024) on the ovals, and a personal-best of 14th (Charlotte, Spring 2025) on an intermediate racetrack.
RACE RESULTS: 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas
Sunday's impressive result, coupled with a recent top-15 finish at Richmond Raceway and a strong showing last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway -- where the driver of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet started inside the top-10 and ran inside the top-five before being caught up in a wreck -- has put on display that improvements are coming quickly for the New Zealander.
...and that's not even considering what happened during Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400.
On Saturday, NASCAR confirmed that Van Gisbergen and the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing team would be penalized for making modifications to their car before practice. That resulted in crew chief Stephen Doran being ejected and meant the team would start at the rear, lose pit selection, and must serve a pass-through when the green flag dropped.
Van Gisbergen started the race, and fell a lap down after serving his penalty, and at one point deep in the first stage, fell a second lap down. However, with some speed in his Red Bull Chevrolet, the 36-year-old clawed his way into the free pass position at Lap 91, putting him in position to finally claim some track position.
Back on the lead lap, Van Gisbergen then drove from 35th to 20th in 40 laps and continued to methodically work his way through the pack. As he continued to gain spots on the track, his pit crew also worked to gain him spots with some quick pit stops, putting him in the perfect position to secure a top-10 result when the field went into NASCAR Overtime.
"I feel like we're getting better and better at these tracks," said Van Gisbergen. "It was difficult to start a lap down and having that penalty, but Chais Eliason (interim crew chief) did a great job. We had really good speed at points of the race, so I'm stoked to get a top-10. I'm over the moon with that."
While Van Gisbergen was already eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, following the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first year driver can now spend the rest of the season in a no-pressure situation as he looks to improve his craft across the board.
Next weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series schedule will bring Van Gisbergen to Concord, North Carolina, for the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL -- where he is undoubtedly the favorite to win.