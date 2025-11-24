Sigma Performance Services Racing Acquires Team, Ford Partnership

Sigma Performance Services Racing, which has run a part-time ARCA Menards Series program over the last couple of seasons, is leaping to go full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series racing in 2026. The team has acquired AM Racing, an organization that made the series Playoffs in 2025, and with the acquisition, has gained manufacturer support from Ford Racing.

Sigma Performance Services Racing Acquires AM Racing, Expands National Footprint with Ford Racing Support



— AM Racing (@AMRacingNASCAR) November 24, 2025

In a move, which could eventually shuffle the deck as far as the power structure in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series garage, as Sigma is the only announced Ford Racing team for the 2026 season, Sigma Performance Services Racing will continue to field an entry in the ARCA Menards Series and will run an expanded late model program.

According to a press release from the team, the late model program will allow the organization to accelerate driver development across the team's racing platforms, while the manufacturer support will assist in engineering innovation.

The acquisition of AM Racing, which has led to the Ford Racing support, Sigma Performance Services Racing believes will help usher in a new era of competitiveness for the team.

“Bringing AM Racing into the SPS Racing family is about building on momentum and unlocking our next level potential,” said Joe Farre, owner, Sigma Performance Services Racing. “With Ford Racing behind us, we’re investing in people, data, and performance to set us up to contend right away in 2026. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

While the announcement officially marks the end of the "AM Racing" name in the NASCAR garage, AM Racing is happy that it will see the legacy that it has built continue through Sigma Performance Services Racing for years to come.

“AM Racing has always been about work ethic, integrity, and giving racers a real shot to grow — and SPS Racing shares that DNA," said Wade Moore, president and managing partner of AM Racing. “This transition ensures our mission continues — with renewed strength, expanded resources and a clear drive to win.”

Sigma Performance Services Racing will announce its driver lineups, car numbers, and competition personnel in the coming weeks, as well as sponsorship partners that will back the program.

While not serving as the top-dog in the Ford pecking order a season ago, AM Racing was able to charge to a Playoff berth with Harrsion Burton behind the wheel of its No. 25 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The Playoff appearance came in just the second full-time season for AM Racing in the series.

Burton, the son of NASCAR legend Jeff Burton, will not drive for Sigma in 2026 as he has already announced a move to Sam Hunt Racing.

With Haas Factory Team making the decision to jump ship from Ford Racing to Team Chevy heading into the 2026 season, and RSS Racing following suit to continue its technical alliance with HFT, the door was wide-open for AM Racing to become the flagship team for Ford Racing in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026.

Now, Sigma Performance Services Racing appears to have taken on the P1 position in the Ford Racing pipeline in NASCAR's second-tier series.

