Spire Motorsports Lands Two-Race Partnership with Fly Alliance
Spire Motorsports, which has built a lot of partnerships over the last few seasons, has a new two-race partner that it announced on Friday morning. Fly Alliance, a global private aviation company, will serve as a primary sponsor for the organization in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway and the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Michael McDowell's No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet will carry the colors of Fly Alliance at Daytona International Speedway on August 23, while Justin Haley's No. 7 Chevrolet will carry the colors at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 12.
Fly Alliance, which was co-founded by Christopher Tasca, a driver in his own right, knows how important aviation is to the motorsports industry, and the company is elated to partner with Spire Motorsports.
“We founded Fly Alliance to deliver best-in-class private aviation solutions for elite travelers, and there’s no industry that demands precision, speed, and flexibility quite like motorsports,” said Tasca, President and Co-Founder, Fly Alliance. “As both a business leader and a driver in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, I understand firsthand the intense logistical demands of racing—from tight schedules to rapid team movement and equipment transport. Our partnership with Spire Motorsports reflects Fly Alliance’s deep commitment to performance, reliability, and service. We’re proud to support their journey both in the air and on the track.”
The sponsorship is the latest chapter in the partnership between the race team and Fly Alliance as Spire Motorsports has flown with Fly Alliance prior to this announcement.
“When you work in a business that demands flexibility and many times requires on-demand air travel, it’s imperative to partner with an organization that understands those demands and can react in real time,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Chris Tasca and his team at Fly Alliance are the best in the private aviation business, and their fleet is second to none. We don’t just depend on Fly Alliance to get us from place to place; we also utilize their aircraft to serve as a comfortable and private space where I can communicate with our drivers, crew chiefs, and team leaders before and after a race weekend. No detail is ever left to chance, and safety is always the first priority. The service has been exceptional since our first flight.”
Spire Motorsports, which fields cars for McDowell, Haley, and Carson Hocevar this season, has one NASCAR Cup Series win to date, which came at Daytona International Speedway in 2019. The team has been zeroing in on victory lane this season, but has yet to break through.