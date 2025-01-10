Spire Motorsports Opts to Not Renew Partnership with Rev Racing
According to a Friday morning report from TobyChristie.com, Spire Motorsports will no longer have a partnership in place with REV Racing in 2025. Prior to this season, REV Racing fielded the No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in partnership with Spire Motorsports, which outfitted the REV Racing team with equipment and personnel.
In the TobyChristie.com report, a Spire Motorsports team representative is quoted in saying the organization simply opted to not renew the deal with REV Racing, and will instead enter an additional Spire Motorsports truck in 2025 to bring the stable to four Chevrolet Silverados.
“The agreement between Spire [Motorsports] and REV Racing expired at the end of the 2024 season," The representative explained to TobyChristie.com. "Spire elected not to pursue a renewal of that agreement and enter a fourth Spire Motorsports truck in 2025.”
In the report, the representative also states that Spire Motorsports is actively in discussions with REV Racing about what to do with the owner points from the No. 2 Chevrolet from the 2024 season, a team which was fifth in the year-end championship standings.
On Thursday evening, Reaume Brothers Racing revealed that it had acquired the No. 2, which REV Racing had utilized since 2023, for the upcoming season, which led many to question the future of the REV Racing NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program.
The loss of the partnership with Spire Motorsports will only add fuel to the fire for those questioning what is next for the REV team in the Truck Series. Racing America On SI reached out to the REV Racing team looking to obtain a statement on its 2025 plans, but has yet to receieve a response at the time of publishing. If a response is obtained, it will be added to the story.
Spire Motorsports is expected to field the No. 07, 7, 71, and 77 trucks during the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. In December, the team announced the return of Rajah Caruth, who won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2024 to secure his first career Playoff berth, to the team's No. 71 entry in 2025.
On Thursday, Spire Motorsports also added Corey Day as a part-time driver in the team's No. 7 Silverado in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as well as a part-time competitor in the ARCA Menards Series in 2025.
The remainder of the team's 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver lineup will be announced in the near future.
Spire Motorsports is a team on the rise in NASCAR, which has numerous entries in the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series ranks. Near the end of the 2023 season, Spire Motorsports announced the acquisition of the Kyle Busch Motorsports NASCAR Truck Series program, which already had a preexisting relationship with REV Racing.