Starting Lineup: 2025 NCTS EcoSave 250 at the Charlotte ROVAL

Joseph Srigley

Corey Heim will lead the field to green in Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
Corey Heim, looking for his fifth consecutive road course victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, will lead the field to green in Friday's EcoSave 250, the inaugural NASCAR Truck Series event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Heim, a nine-time winner on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign, posted the fastest time in Friday's group qualifying session from Concord, North Carolina, getting around the 2.32-mile road course in 85.064 seconds (equivalent to 96.492mph).

Like it has been pretty much the entire 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign, the battle for the top spot came down to Heim and Layne Riggs of Front Row Motorsports, who turned a lap two tenths slower than the No. 11 to qualify in second.

Brent Crews, making his eighth career start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, earned a career-best qualifying result of third-place in the No. 1 JBL Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. It's the second top-five starting spot for the Davidson, North Carolina-native in his career, the first of which came at another road course in Lime Rock Park.

Grant Enfinger put up a solid qualifying result in his No. 9 Chevrolet for CR7 Motorsports and will start in fourth, with Kaden Honeycutt rounding out the top-five starters.

NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie (and future NASCAR Cup Series rookie) Connor Zilisch will roll from sixth in the No. 7 Delaware Life Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. The 10-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner will be running double-duty this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL between Trucks and Xfinity.

Gio Ruggiero, the rookie driver from TRICON Garage, will start an impressive seventh, with Corey LaJoie, defending NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Ty Majeski, and Josh Bilicki (driving the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Niece Motorsports) rounding out the top-10.

Daniel Hemric, one of the eight drivers fighting for a spot in the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, wil have to start from the rear of the field after suffering a mechanical issue in practice and not posting a qualifying lap.

Carter Fartuch and Josh Reaume, teammates at Reaume Brothers Racing, each failed to post a lap time in the qualifying session, and will thus roll from 35th and 36th.

The EcoSave 250 at the Charlotte ROVAL is set to take place on Friday, October 3, at 3:30 PM ET. Coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1, NASCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Speed

1

11

Corey Heim

85.064

96.492

2

34

Layne Riggs

85.268

96.261

3

1

Brent Crews

85.297

96.228

4

9

Grant Enfinger

85.326

96.196

5

52

Kaden Honeycutt

85.491

96.010

6

7

Connor Zilisch

85.720

95.754

7

17

Gio Ruggiero

85.777

95.690

8

77

Corey LaJoie

85.816

95.646

9

98

Ty Majeski

85.891

95.563

10

41

Josh Bilicki

85.956

95.491

11

18

Tyler Ankrum

86.204

95.216

12

45

Bayley Currey

86.432

94.965

13

44

Andres Perez

86.442

94.954

14

15

Tanner Gray

86.457

94.937

15

81

Connor Mosack

86.463

94.931

16

75

Parker Kligerman

86.567

94.817

17

42

Matt Mills

86.570

94.813

18

71

Rajah Caruth

86.810

94.551

19

26

Dawson Sutton

86.999

94.346

20

38

Chandler Smith

87.304

94.016

21

02

Ben Maier

87.390

93.924

22

99

Ben Rhodes

87.402

93.911

23

13

Jake Garcia

87.534

93.769

24

88

Matt Crafton

87.559

93.743

25

16

Kris Wright

87.640

93.656

26

56

Timmy Hill

87.764

93.524

27

91

Jack Wood

87.854

93.428

28

62

Wesley Slimp

87.985

93.289

29

33

Mason Maggio

89.009

92.215

30

5

Toni Breidinger

89.127

92.093

31

20

Will Rodgers

89.294

91.921

32

76

Spencer Boyd

89.883

91.319

33

69

Tyler Tomassi

90.466

90.730

34

19

Daniel Hemric

No Time

0.000

35

2

Carter Fartuch

No Time

0.000

36

22

Josh Reaume

No Time

0.000

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

