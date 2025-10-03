Starting Lineup: 2025 NCTS EcoSave 250 at the Charlotte ROVAL
Corey Heim, looking for his fifth consecutive road course victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, will lead the field to green in Friday's EcoSave 250, the inaugural NASCAR Truck Series event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
Heim, a nine-time winner on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign, posted the fastest time in Friday's group qualifying session from Concord, North Carolina, getting around the 2.32-mile road course in 85.064 seconds (equivalent to 96.492mph).
Like it has been pretty much the entire 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign, the battle for the top spot came down to Heim and Layne Riggs of Front Row Motorsports, who turned a lap two tenths slower than the No. 11 to qualify in second.
Brent Crews, making his eighth career start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, earned a career-best qualifying result of third-place in the No. 1 JBL Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. It's the second top-five starting spot for the Davidson, North Carolina-native in his career, the first of which came at another road course in Lime Rock Park.
Grant Enfinger put up a solid qualifying result in his No. 9 Chevrolet for CR7 Motorsports and will start in fourth, with Kaden Honeycutt rounding out the top-five starters.
NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie (and future NASCAR Cup Series rookie) Connor Zilisch will roll from sixth in the No. 7 Delaware Life Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. The 10-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner will be running double-duty this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL between Trucks and Xfinity.
Gio Ruggiero, the rookie driver from TRICON Garage, will start an impressive seventh, with Corey LaJoie, defending NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Ty Majeski, and Josh Bilicki (driving the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Niece Motorsports) rounding out the top-10.
Daniel Hemric, one of the eight drivers fighting for a spot in the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, wil have to start from the rear of the field after suffering a mechanical issue in practice and not posting a qualifying lap.
Carter Fartuch and Josh Reaume, teammates at Reaume Brothers Racing, each failed to post a lap time in the qualifying session, and will thus roll from 35th and 36th.
The EcoSave 250 at the Charlotte ROVAL is set to take place on Friday, October 3, at 3:30 PM ET. Coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1, NASCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Speed
1
11
Corey Heim
85.064
96.492
2
34
Layne Riggs
85.268
96.261
3
1
Brent Crews
85.297
96.228
4
9
Grant Enfinger
85.326
96.196
5
52
Kaden Honeycutt
85.491
96.010
6
7
Connor Zilisch
85.720
95.754
7
17
Gio Ruggiero
85.777
95.690
8
77
Corey LaJoie
85.816
95.646
9
98
Ty Majeski
85.891
95.563
10
41
Josh Bilicki
85.956
95.491
11
18
Tyler Ankrum
86.204
95.216
12
45
Bayley Currey
86.432
94.965
13
44
Andres Perez
86.442
94.954
14
15
Tanner Gray
86.457
94.937
15
81
Connor Mosack
86.463
94.931
16
75
Parker Kligerman
86.567
94.817
17
42
Matt Mills
86.570
94.813
18
71
Rajah Caruth
86.810
94.551
19
26
Dawson Sutton
86.999
94.346
20
38
Chandler Smith
87.304
94.016
21
02
Ben Maier
87.390
93.924
22
99
Ben Rhodes
87.402
93.911
23
13
Jake Garcia
87.534
93.769
24
88
Matt Crafton
87.559
93.743
25
16
Kris Wright
87.640
93.656
26
56
Timmy Hill
87.764
93.524
27
91
Jack Wood
87.854
93.428
28
62
Wesley Slimp
87.985
93.289
29
33
Mason Maggio
89.009
92.215
30
5
Toni Breidinger
89.127
92.093
31
20
Will Rodgers
89.294
91.921
32
76
Spencer Boyd
89.883
91.319
33
69
Tyler Tomassi
90.466
90.730
34
19
Daniel Hemric
No Time
0.000
35
2
Carter Fartuch
No Time
0.000
36
22
Josh Reaume
No Time
0.000