Allgaier Secures Pole for NXS Round of 8 Opener at Vegas; Full Lineup
There’s just no beating the dominance of JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, right now.
Justin Allgaier, defending champion of the second-tier series and driver of the No. 7 BRANDT Fresh Agriculture Chevrolet, will lead the field to green in Saturday’s Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, after clicking off an incredible lap in the late stages of qualifying.
The Riverton, Illinois-native collected his 12th career pole in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, and his second of the 2025 campaign. The qualifying triumph marks Allgaier’s first pole on a mile-and-a-half since the 2023 Playoffs, when he put the No. 7 Chevrolet on pole at Kansas Speedway.
Allgaier laid down an incredible lap time of 30.157 seconds (179.063mph), and although the final set of corners wasn’t as good as the Xfinity Series veteran had hoped they would be, it was still enough to put the JR Motorsports entry on the pole position for the 302-mile contest on Saturday.
Connor Zilisch will start alongside his veteran teammate from JR Motorsports when the green flag drops, collecting his 15th front row start in the series in 2025. Zilisch, who has already been announced as a pending NASCAR Cup Series rookie for the 2026 season with Trackhouse Racing, has been to Victory Lane a whopping 10 times this season and looks to lock himself into the Championship 4 with a victory in the Focused Health 302.
Brandon Jones, winner at the most recent mile-and-a-half racetrack from Kansas Speedway, will start third-place, with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Aric Almirola just behind in fourth. Almirola, driving the No. 19 YoungLife Toyota GR Supra is attempting to put the entry into the Championship Race for the Owner’s Playoffs.
Nick Sanchez completed the top five in qualifying, one week after being eliminated from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. Jesse Love was sixth-fastest, with Christian Eckes, Taylor Gray, Carson Kvapil, and Sheldon Creed rounding out the top-10 starters.
Among those in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs that did not earn a top-10 qualifying result are Sammy Smith in 15th and Sam Mayer in 16th. Corey Day, one of the fastest cars in practice, had a major bobble on his qualifying lap in Turns 3 and 4 and will roll from 19th.
The Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will take place Saturday, October 11, at 7:30 PM ET on The CW, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Rank
Car
Driver
Time
Speed
1
7
Justin Allgaier (P)
30.157
179.063
2
88
Connor Zilisch (P)
30.215
178.719
3
20
Brandon Jones (P)
30.361
177.860
4
19
Aric Almirola
30.384
177.725
5
48
Nick Sanchez
30.402
177.620
6
2
Jesse Love (P)
30.414
177.550
7
16
Christian Eckes
30.441
177.392
8
54
Taylor Gray
30.504
177.026
9
1
Carson Kvapil (P)
30.520
176.933
10
00
Sheldon Creed (P)
30.547
176.777
11
18
William Sawalich
30.672
176.056
12
21
Austin Hill
30.675
176.039
13
11
Daniel Hemric
30.675
176.039
14
39
Ryan Sieg
30.704
175.873
15
8
Sammy Smith (P)
30.740
175.667
16
41
Sam Mayer (P)
30.775
175.467
17
99
Matt DiBenedetto
30.787
175.399
18
10
Daniel Dye
30.812
175.256
19
17
Corey Day
30.813
175.251
20
25
Harrison Burton
30.832
175.143
21
51
Jeremy Clements
30.833
175.137
22
27
Jeb Burton
30.967
174.379
23
26
Dean Thompson
31.092
173.678
24
28
Kyle Sieg
31.146
173.377
25
42
Anthony Alfredo
31.165
173.271
26
24
Trevor Bayne
31.196
173.099
27
91
Josh Williams
31.399
171.980
28
31
Blaine Perkins
31.449
171.707
29
70
Thomas Annunziata
31.452
171.690
30
45
Mason Massey
31.482
171.527
31
44
Brennan Poole
31.491
171.478
32
53
Joey Gase
31.548
171.168
33
32
Austin Green
31.563
171.086
34
07
Nick Leitz
31.754
170.057
35
35
Mason Maggio
31.887
169.348
36
14
Garrett Smithley
32.071
168.376
37
4
Parker Retzlaff
No Time
--
38
71
Ryan Ellis
No Time
--