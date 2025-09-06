Starting Lineup: 2025 NXS Nu Way 200 at WWT Raceway
Connor Zilisch is back atop the leaderboard in the NASCAR Xfinity Series -- winning the pole for Saturday's Nu Way 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway. It's the seventh pole of the season for the 19-year-old driver, and the eighth of his career in the second-tier series.
Nick Sanchez and William Sawalich, a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year contenders, will start from second and third, with Sam Mayer and Taylor Gray rounding out the top-five. Harrison Burton, Aric Almirola, Carson Kvapil, Austin Hill, and Christian Eckes rounded out the top-10.
Nu Way 200 Starting Lineup:
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Speed
1
88
Connor Zilisch
32.935
136.633
2
48
Nick Sanchez
32.962
136.521
3
18
William Sawalich
32.963
136.517
4
41
Sam Mayer
32.981
136.442
5
54
Taylor Gray
33.033
136.227
6
25
Harrison Burton
33.061
136.112
7
19
Aric Almirola
33.153
135.734
8
1
Carson Kvapil
33.157
135.718
9
21
Austin Hill
33.191
135.579
10
16
Christian Eckes
33.223
135.448
11
10
Daniel Dye
33.247
135.351
12
20
Brandon Jones
33.349
134.937
13
39
Ryan Sieg
33.386
134.868
14
7
Justin Allgaier
33.369
134.856
15
00
Sheldon Creed
33.387
134.783
16
17
Corey Day
33.434
134.594
17
11
Daniel Hemric
33.456
134.505
18
2
Jesse Love
33.482
134.401
19
27
Jeb Burton
33.520
134.248
20
28
Kyle Sieg
33.570
134.048
21
42
Anthony Alfredo
33.634
133.793
22
8
Sammy Smith
33.667
133.662
23
99
Matt DiBenedetto
33.761
133.290
24
76
Kole Raz
33.778
133.233
25
31
Blaine Perkins
33.823
133.046
26
4
Parker Retzlaff
33.826
133.034
27
44
Brennan Poole
33.848
132.947
28
32
Jordan Anderson
33.922
132.657
29
70
Thomas Annunziata
33.932
132.618
30
26
Dean Thompson
33.977
132.443
31
51
Jeremy Clements
33.999
132.357
32
71
Ryan Ellis
34.066
132.097
33
14
Garrett Smithey
34.069
132.085
34
07
Nick Leitz
34.075
132.062
35
35
Glen Reen
34.157
131.745
36
45
Lavar Scott
34.282
131.264
37
91
Matt Mills
34.321
131.115
38
53
Joey Gase
34.884
128.999