Starting Lineup: 2025 NXS Nu Way 200 at WWT Raceway

Joseph Srigley

Connor Zilisch is back atop the leaderboard in the NASCAR Xfinity Series -- winning the pole for Saturday's Nu Way 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway. It's the seventh pole of the season for the 19-year-old driver, and the eighth of his career in the second-tier series.

Nick Sanchez and William Sawalich, a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year contenders, will start from second and third, with Sam Mayer and Taylor Gray rounding out the top-five. Harrison Burton, Aric Almirola, Carson Kvapil, Austin Hill, and Christian Eckes rounded out the top-10.

Nu Way 200 Starting Lineup:

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Speed

1

88

Connor Zilisch

32.935

136.633

2

48

Nick Sanchez

32.962

136.521

3

18

William Sawalich

32.963

136.517

4

41

Sam Mayer

32.981

136.442

5

54

Taylor Gray

33.033

136.227

6

25

Harrison Burton

33.061

136.112

7

19

Aric Almirola

33.153

135.734

8

1

Carson Kvapil

33.157

135.718

9

21

Austin Hill

33.191

135.579

10

16

Christian Eckes

33.223

135.448

11

10

Daniel Dye

33.247

135.351

12

20

Brandon Jones

33.349

134.937

13

39

Ryan Sieg

33.386

134.868

14

7

Justin Allgaier

33.369

134.856

15

00

Sheldon Creed

33.387

134.783

16

17

Corey Day

33.434

134.594

17

11

Daniel Hemric

33.456

134.505

18

2

Jesse Love

33.482

134.401

19

27

Jeb Burton

33.520

134.248

20

28

Kyle Sieg

33.570

134.048

21

42

Anthony Alfredo

33.634

133.793

22

8

Sammy Smith

33.667

133.662

23

99

Matt DiBenedetto

33.761

133.290

24

76

Kole Raz

33.778

133.233

25

31

Blaine Perkins

33.823

133.046

26

4

Parker Retzlaff

33.826

133.034

27

44

Brennan Poole

33.848

132.947

28

32

Jordan Anderson

33.922

132.657

29

70

Thomas Annunziata

33.932

132.618

30

26

Dean Thompson

33.977

132.443

31

51

Jeremy Clements

33.999

132.357

32

71

Ryan Ellis

34.066

132.097

33

14

Garrett Smithey

34.069

132.085

34

07

Nick Leitz

34.075

132.062

35

35

Glen Reen

34.157

131.745

36

45

Lavar Scott

34.282

131.264

37

91

Matt Mills

34.321

131.115

38

53

Joey Gase

34.884

128.999

Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

