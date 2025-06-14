Starting Lineup: NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150
Connor Zilisch, driver of the No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, continues to make a splash in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, beating NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell to win the pole for Saturday's The Chilango 150.
The 18-year-old driver blasted to his fifth career pole in the second-tier series, posting a lap time of 92.372 seconds to secure the top spot by over a tenth of a second. Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing) was second with Christopher Bell (Sam Hunt Racing) in third.
Carson Kvapil and Sammy Smith (JR Motorsports) round out the top-five starters for the event. Sam Mayer (Haas Factory Team), Austin Hill (Richard Childress Racing), Taylor Gray (Joe Gibbs Racing), Nick Sanchez (Big Machine Racing), and Jesse Love (Richard Childress Racing) rounded out the top-10.
Daniel Suarez, driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, was strong in practice on Saturday but suffered major issues in qualifying, crashing into the tire barriers. Suarez was forced to take the International Provisional and will start 39th.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap
Diff
1
88
Connor Zilisch
92.372
--
2
19
Ty Gibbs
92.475
0.103
3
24
Christopher Bell
92.953
0.581
4
1
Carson Kvapil
93.105
0.733
5
8
Sammy Smith
93.223
0.851
6
41
Sam Mayer
93.224
0.852
7
21
Austin Hill
93.245
0.873
8
54
Taylor Gray
93.266
0.894
9
48
Nick Sanchez
93.331
0.959
10
2
Jesse Love
93.343
0.971
11
18
William Sawalich
93.362
0.990
12
7
Justin Allgaier
93.406
1.034
13
00
Sheldon Creed
93.425
1.053
14
32
Austin Green
93.799
1.427
15
20
Brandon Jones
93.893
1.521
16
91
Andres Perez De Lara
93.949
1.577
17
99
Matt DiBenedetto
94.065
1.693
18
27
Jeb Burton
94.120
1.748
19
51
Jeremy Clements
94.136
1.764
20
53
Sage Karam
94.156
1.784
21
07
Alex Labbe
94.176
1.804
22
25
Harrison Burton
94.342.
1.970
23
70
Thomas Annunziata
94.409
2.037
24
31
Blaine Perkins
94.433
2.061
25
71
Ryan Ellis
94.503
2.131
26
26
Dean Thompson
94.527
2.155
27
5
Kris Wright
94.535
2.163
28
14
Josh Bilicki
94.570
2.198
29
10
Daniel Dye
94.571
2.199
30
39
Ryan Sieg
94.680
2.308
31
35
Ruben Rovelo
94.731
2.359
32
11
Josh Williams
94.784
2.412
33
44
Brennan Poole
95.048
2.676
34
16
Christian Eckes
95.058
2.686
35
4
Parker Retzlaff
95.076
2.704
36
28
Kyle Sieg
95.218
2.846
37
45
Brad Perez
95.364
2.992
38
42
Anthony Alfredo
--
--
39
9
Daniel Suarez
530.828
498.456