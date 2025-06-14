Starting Lineup: NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150

Racing America Logo

Joseph Srigley

Connor Zilisch, driver of the No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, continues to make a splash in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, beating NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell to win the pole for Saturday's The Chilango 150.

The 18-year-old driver blasted to his fifth career pole in the second-tier series, posting a lap time of 92.372 seconds to secure the top spot by over a tenth of a second. Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing) was second with Christopher Bell (Sam Hunt Racing) in third.

Carson Kvapil and Sammy Smith (JR Motorsports) round out the top-five starters for the event. Sam Mayer (Haas Factory Team), Austin Hill (Richard Childress Racing), Taylor Gray (Joe Gibbs Racing), Nick Sanchez (Big Machine Racing), and Jesse Love (Richard Childress Racing) rounded out the top-10.

Daniel Suarez, driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, was strong in practice on Saturday but suffered major issues in qualifying, crashing into the tire barriers. Suarez was forced to take the International Provisional and will start 39th.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap

Diff

1

88

Connor Zilisch

92.372

--

2

19

Ty Gibbs

92.475

0.103

3

24

Christopher Bell

92.953

0.581

4

1

Carson Kvapil

93.105

0.733

5

8

Sammy Smith

93.223

0.851

6

41

Sam Mayer

93.224

0.852

7

21

Austin Hill

93.245

0.873

8

54

Taylor Gray

93.266

0.894

9

48

Nick Sanchez

93.331

0.959

10

2

Jesse Love

93.343

0.971

11

18

William Sawalich

93.362

0.990

12

7

Justin Allgaier

93.406

1.034

13

00

Sheldon Creed

93.425

1.053

14

32

Austin Green

93.799

1.427

15

20

Brandon Jones

93.893

1.521

16

91

Andres Perez De Lara

93.949

1.577

17

99

Matt DiBenedetto

94.065

1.693

18

27

Jeb Burton

94.120

1.748

19

51

Jeremy Clements

94.136

1.764

20

53

Sage Karam

94.156

1.784

21

07

Alex Labbe

94.176

1.804

22

25

Harrison Burton

94.342.

1.970

23

70

Thomas Annunziata

94.409

2.037

24

31

Blaine Perkins

94.433

2.061

25

71

Ryan Ellis

94.503

2.131

26

26

Dean Thompson

94.527

2.155

27

5

Kris Wright

94.535

2.163

28

14

Josh Bilicki

94.570

2.198

29

10

Daniel Dye

94.571

2.199

30

39

Ryan Sieg

94.680

2.308

31

35

Ruben Rovelo

94.731

2.359

32

11

Josh Williams

94.784

2.412

33

44

Brennan Poole

95.048

2.676

34

16

Christian Eckes

95.058

2.686

35

4

Parker Retzlaff

95.076

2.704

36

28

Kyle Sieg

95.218

2.846

37

45

Brad Perez

95.364

2.992

38

42

Anthony Alfredo

--

--

39

9

Daniel Suarez

530.828

498.456

Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

