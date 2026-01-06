Steve Phelps Stepping Away From NASCAR

Steve Phelps is stepping away from his role as Commissioner of NASCAR.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, NASCAR says that Phelps "has made the personal decision to step away from the company and his role as Commissioner of America's top motorsport". Phelps will transition out of the company by the end of the month.

The move comes less than a month following a decision to settle in an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, in which the sanctioning body made concessions to award evergreen charters and more favorable financial terms.

“As a lifelong race fan, it gives me immense pride to have served as NASCAR’s first Commissioner and to lead our great sport through so many incredible challenges, opportunities and firsts over my 20 years,” said Steve Phelps. “Our sport is built on the passion of our fans, the dedication of our teams and partners, and the commitment of our wonderful employees. It has been an honor to help synthesize the enthusiasm of long-standing NASCAR stakeholders with that of new entrants to our ecosystem, such as media partners, auto manufacturers, track operators, and incredible racing talent. As I embark on new pursuits in sports and other industries, I want to thank the many colleagues, friends, and especially the fans that have played such an important and motivational role in my career. Words cannot fully convey the deep appreciation I have for this life-changing experience, for the trust of the France family, and for having a place in NASCAR’s amazing history.”

NASCAR has not announced any additional leadership or personal changes in the wake of Phelps's departure, as the change comes "during a time of stability with an exceptional leadership team in place that ensures the continuity of NASCAR's strategic vision and critical execution". NASCAR has no immediate plans to replace the Commissioner role or seek outside leadership, as the job of Phelps will be delegated internally throughout NASCAR's President and executive leadership team.

“Steve will forever be remembered as one of NASCAR’s most impactful leaders,” said NASCAR Chairman and CEO, Jim France. “For decades, he has worked tirelessly to thrill fans, support teams, and execute a vision for the sport that has treated us all to some of the greatest moments in our nearly 80-year history. It’s been an honor to work alongside him in achieving the impossible, like being the first sport to return during COVID, or in delivering the unimaginable by launching new races in the LA Memorial Coliseum and NASCAR’s first-ever street race in downtown Chicago. Steve leaves NASCAR with a transformative legacy of innovation and collaboration with an unrelenting growth mindset.”

Phelps was appointed Commissioner of NASCAR in March 2025, becoming the first person to hold the position in America's top motorsport. In holding this position, the long-time NASCAR employee was responsible for oversight of all NASCAR operations, as well as IMSA and all 15 NASCAR-owned or operated racetracks.

“Over his two decades at NASCAR, Steve has balanced strong leadership and a consistent pursuit of excellence with a sincere commitment to our fans,” said NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy. “He has helped to bring fans some of the best, most unforgettable moments in our history, and most importantly, he’s laid an incredible foundation for continued growth and success for the entire sport. A true consensus builder and passionate advocate, we thank Steve for bringing his intelligence, integrity, and love of racing to this sport each and every day. While his career may take him elsewhere, he’ll always have a place in our NASCAR family.”

Phelps was also instrumental in leading NASCAR's historic merger with International Speedway Corporation (ISC) and was also an important figurehead in putting together landmark broadcast agreements with FOX, NBC, Amazon's Prime Video, TNT Sports, and The CW that began with the 2025 season. The long-time executive was also a major part of launching NASCAR's seventh-generation racecar.

