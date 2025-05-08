TelevisaUnivision Lands Broadcast Partnership With NASCAR
NASCAR and TelevisaUnivision, the leading media company in Mexico, have reached terms on an exclusive broadcast agreement for free-to-air coverage of the sanctioning body's upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City.
The NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City is set for Sunday, June 13 at 3 PM ET, and will be broadcast live on TelevisaUnivision's 'Canal 5' with full Spanish-language commentary, according to a press release.
NASCAR is elated to partner with TelevisaUnivision for what it feels is a milestone event in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
“We are thrilled to partner with TelevisaUnivision to bring the NASCAR Cup Series to passionate sports fans in Mexico,” said Nicholas Skipper, NASCAR Managing Director, Media Strategy. “The upcoming race in Mexico City is a significant milestone for our company, and this agreement reflects our commitment to providing the most comprehensive coverage of the event, as we continue to grow our sport internationally.”
Additionally, TelevisaUnivision will also have the rights to air weekly NASCAR highlights, including 52-minute race cutdowns and short-form clips from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. These highlight videos will be distributed across TelevisaUnivision's linear and digital platforms, including ViX, its streaming service and official social media channels.
“We are delighted to partner with NASCAR to bring fans of the motorsports world in Mexico closer to the Mexico City race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, its teams, and drivers," said Marco Liceaga, TelevisaUnivision Senior Vice President of Sports Rights Acquisitions and Commercial Partnerships. "The above demonstrates TelevisaUnivision’s commitment to continuing to have the most robust sports portfolio, for the benefit of our audiences and commercial partners”.
Currently, NASCAR has a two-year contract in place with promoter OCESA to hold events at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.