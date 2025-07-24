Toni Breidinger, Jordan Chiles Bring Competitive Spirit to Dave & Buster’s
NASCAR superstar Toni Breidinger and Olympic Gold Medalist Jordan Chiles brought their highly-competitive spirit to Time Square in New York City last Friday, as the powerhouse female athletes competed against each other in the Dave & Buster's Leaderboard Challenge.
Neither Breidinger nor Chiles is willing to back down from a challenge, though, and that intense competitive spirit is exactly what has made them leading female athletes in their various sports.
Breidinger is currently competing in her rookie season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where she drives the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage. The native of San Francisco, California, competes in a male-dominated field and is currently the only woman running full-time in any of NASCAR’s National Series.
Chiles is a medal-winning Olympic athlete who was a part of the gold-medal winning team at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and the silver medal-winning team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The Tualatin, Oregon-native’s incredible talent in the world of gymnastics has also resulted in a total of 10 different medals between the Olympics, World Championships, and the NCAA Championships.
Last Friday in New York, the pairing faced off in a number of racing-themed games at Dave & Buster’s including Hot Wheels Victory Lap, NASCAR Pitstop, Super Bikes, and Top Gun.
Breidinger was recently named Dave & Buster’s Summer Ambassador, and along with her several planned appearances and meet and greets, the 25-year-old racecar driver will also have the iconic brand as a primary sponsor of her TRICON Garage entry at Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8.
With more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Toni Breidinger has quickly risen to prominence as one of the most-followed drivers on social media among NASCAR’s National Series. That social media presence has been integral in securing some major partnerships like Coach, 818 Tequila, Sunoco, Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, Victoria’s Secret, and more.
Breidinger’s next outing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be Friday at Indianapolis Raceway Park in Speedway, Indiana. Coverage of the event will be at 8:00 pm ET on FOX Sports 1.