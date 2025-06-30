Dave & Buster's Partnering with NASCAR Driver Toni Breidinger
Dave & Buster’s, the iconic restaurant brand that offers a complete entertainment and dining experience to all patrons, is partnering with a NASCAR driver for the first-time ever, joining forces with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full-timer Toni Breidinger.
Breidinger will officially be partnering with the brand as its 2025 Summer Ambassador, where the 25-year-old driver will bring fans along for an action-packed ride that will be filled with in-store appearances, limited edition merchandise, exclusive giveaways, and racing game competitions.
With more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Toni Breidinger is one of the most followed drivers across NASCAR’s top three divisions. With her incredible social media presence and a thriving modeling career, Breidinger has been able to secure several high-profile sponsorships like Raising Cane’s, Sunoco, 818 Tequila, Victoria’s Secret, and Coach, among several others.
The San Francisco, California-native currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where she drives the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage. With her rookie season well underway, Breidinger has become the first Arab American woman to run full-time in one of NASCAR’s National Series.
One of the major activation points of this newly formed relationship between Toni Breidinger and Dave & Buster’s will be a primary sponsorship for the iconic brand aboard the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in the NASCAR Truck Series event on August 8 at Watkins Glen International in New York – which will also include a first-of-its-kind Dave & Buster’s fire suit.
“I’ve been a fan of Dave & Buster’s for as long as I can remember. I always stop in when I’m on the road. I love the games, and energy, so getting to partner with a brand I genuinely enjoy is really exciting for me,” said Breidinger. “There’s nothing like being behind the wheel, whether it’s on the track or in the arcade, and now I get to do both at one of my favorite places. I’m so excited to compete with fans who love racing as much as I do and make this a summer to remember.”
The partnership will also provide fans with the opportunity to attend three meet and greets, exclusive to Dave & Buster’s, which include stops in Chicago on July 5, Times Square in New York City on July 18, and lastly, an appearance at Watkins Glen International on race day (August 8).
In attending these three Dave & Buster’s exclusive meet and greets, fans will have the opportunity to obtain some signed Toni Breidinger gear, pose for a photo with the NASCAR superstar, and even have a chance to compete against a real-life NASCAR driver in several racing-themed games.
Throughout the Summer and leading up to Dave & Buster’s big NASCAR sponsorship debut at Watkins Glen International in August, the brand will be giving away signed Toni Breidinger merchandise on social media, as well as a limited-edition Dave & Buster’s X Toni Breidinger NASCAR-style t-shirt.
The Leaderboard Challenge will invite guests to go full throttle across five high-speed, high stakes racing games at Dave & Buster’s, including Hot Wheels Victory Lap, NASCAR Pit Stop, Top Gun: Maverick, Cruisin’ Blast, and Super Bikes 3. Every first-place finish or jackpot win will help players climb the nationwide leaderboard and rack up entries for a chance to win some fantastic prizes.
In 19 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts, Breidinger has recorded a career-best finish of 15th at Kansas Speedway in her series debut in 2023. Throughout a five-year tenure in the ARCA Menards Series, Breidinger earned four top five and 27 top 10s.
The August 8 event at Watkins Glen International will mark Breidinger’s first NASCAR Truck Series start at the racetrack, and her second on a road course in the series. In two ARCA Menards Series starts at Watkins Glen, Breidinger has a best finish of 14th.
Fans can watch the debut of the Dave & Buster’s branded entry at Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8, at 5:00 pm ET. Coverage of the event will be on FS1, NASCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.