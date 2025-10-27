Toyota Extends Partnership With Potent NASCAR Truck Series Team
TRICON Garage, which will look to secure the first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship in the organization's history this weekend at Phoenix Raceway with driver Corey Heim, will continue its partnership with Toyota for years to come.
On Monday morning, the organization and Toyota announced a multi-year contract extension, which will keep the team cemented as the flagship program for the manufacturer in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2026 and beyond.
The TRICON Garage team, which has captured 21 victories in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competition since 2023, when the organization rebranded as TRICON Garage and joined Toyota, is a valued piece of Toyota's overall motorsports family.
“Everyone at Toyota Motor North America and TRD are pleased to extend our official agreement with TRICON Garage,” said Tyler Gibbs, president, TRD U.S.A. in a press release. “David Gilliland, Johnny Gray, and Kevin Ray are valued members of our Toyota family. They’ve worked tirelessly to build TRICON into a powerhouse Truck Series team, filled with consistent on-track success. We look forward to continuing to achieve at a high level together in the years to come.”
Heading into an important race this weekend, TRICON Garage is amped to announce the continuation of its partnership with Toyota.
“It has been a pleasure to work alongside Toyota for the last three seasons,” said Ray, partner and general manager, TRICON Garage. “We are beyond excited to extend our partnership for multiple years and appreciate the support and trust Toyota has in TRICON to represent their program at the highest level on and off the track.”
Heading into this weekend's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race, Corey Heim, the driver of the team's No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, is the overwhelming favorite to secure the championship. The 23-year-old has amassed a series-record 11 wins this season, while the other three drivers in the Championship 4 have combined for one victory this season.
That being said, the Championship 4 reset is the great equalizer as it puts all four drivers on equal footing, and now, it comes down who can finish highest this weekend at the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ. Heim will compete against defending series champion Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, and Kaden Honeycutt for the championship.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race is set for Friday, November 1, at 7:30 PM ET. The race will be televised on FS1, while the NASCAR Radio Network (NRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event.