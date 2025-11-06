Truck Series Championship 4 Contender Returning to Team in 2026

Tyler Ankrum, who snagged his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win in six seasons and advanced to the Championship 4 in 2025, will officially return to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing as the driver of the organization's No. 18 Chevrolet Silverado in 2026.

Ankrum, 24, is elated to run it back for another season with MHR.

HE’S BACK!!🔵🟠@TylerAnkrum returns to MHR for the 2026 season and another crack at the big trophy.🏆



Details: https://t.co/C9sIfsWriX pic.twitter.com/o3umrcUDl0 — Bill McAnally Racing (@BMR_NASCAR) November 6, 2025

“I am super pumped to return to MHR, especially after the 2025 season we just said,” said Ankrum in a press release. “This No. 18 team has come such a long way, and to have the opportunity to make it to the Final Four and run for a truck series championship title was just a dream come true, and I am ready to do it again.”

The team announced on Thursday that the Laborers' International Union of North Amerrica (LiUNA!) will return as the anchor sponsorship partner for Ankrum and the No. 18 team next season, as the organization will have its colors plastered on the truck in 23 of the 25 events in 2026.

“We’re thrilled to be riding with Tyler Ankrum for the 2026 season once again,” said Brent Booker, General President of LiUNA!. “Tyler exemplifies everything LiUNA! members bring to the job every day — strength, hard work, solidarity, and passion. His determination and success on the track reflect the same drive and commitment that LiUNA! members show in building stronger communities across North America. We’re proud to continue this partnership and look forward to another great year together.”

Ankrum, a native of California, admits that without the support of LiUNA!, his dreams of competing in the NASCAR National Series ranks would have likely burned out by now.

“LiUNA! has been such a big part of my racing career, and I would not have made it this far without the support our Union has provided me,” Ankrum added. “I admire LiUNA’s goals and vision as a Union, and we have really proven this to be such a great partnership. I am very excited to have LiUNA on board again for another run, and I hope we can achieve even more milestones together in 2026.”

The 2026 season will mark Ankrum's seventh in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and over the course of 161 starts, the driver has collected two wins, 24 top-five finishes, and 65 top-10s. The driver's 102 laps led, 10.8 average finish, and fourth-place ranking in the championship standings were all career-best numbers that Ankrum achieved this past season.

Recommended Articles