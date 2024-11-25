TRUCKS: Tyler Ankrum Returning to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
Tyler Ankrum will continue working with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2025, driving the No. 18 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign.
The 23-year-old driver, who recorded a career-best statline in his first season with the Bill McAnally-owned organization in 2024, will continue to work with long-time partner LiUNA! and veteran crew chief Mark Hillman.
“I’m really glad to be staying at MHR with Mark and the entire LIUNA team,” Ankrum said. “This last year was probably the best of my career with the consistency we showed throughout the season. Making the playoffs was a huge goal for us and we were in the mix all the way to Martinsville, so we want to take another step and make it to Phoenix in 2025. We all want to get back to victory lane, and I think keeping this group together and continuing to develop as a team will help us get there.”
The native of San Bernardino, California made the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs for the third time in his career last season, after leading the point standings for the opening four events of the season.
“Tyler had his strongest season in 2024 and the best is yet to come,” McAnally said. “He, Mark (Hillman), and the whole LIUNA team worked well together, made a strong playoff run, and put themselves in position to win some races. The growth of MHR we have for 2025 will make the No. 18 team stronger and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish with Tyler next season.”
Ankrum is the second driver to be announced to the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series lineup for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, joining 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric, who will drive the No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado.
Further announcements regarding McAnally-Hilgemann Racing's 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series lineup will be made at a later date/