TRUCKS: Chandler Smith Tops Kyle Larson For First Win of 2025 Season
Chandler Smith dominated Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on his path to his first win of the season, but it was a perfectly timed caution on Lap 237, which handed the lead to the Front Row Motorsports driver for the final time in the race.
Smith, who led the race on two occasions for a race-high 127 laps, was awarded the race lead as he was narrowly ahead of Corey Heim at the time of caution, and on the ensuing restart, with seven laps to go Smith was able to hold off all challengers for his sixth career NASCAR Truck Series win, and first since moving to Front Row Motorsports in the offseason.
Smith, a native of Talking Rock, GA, would hold off 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson for the win by a margin of 0.934 seconds.
Larson was piloting the No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado in an attempt to complete a three-race weekend sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Heim, who lost the lead due to a questionable caution call late in the race, would finish a disappointing third, while Tyler Ankrum, and Ben Rhodes would round out the top-five finishers in the race.
*This story will be updated with post-race quotes, and additional details as they become available.