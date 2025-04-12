Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol

Toby Christie

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Chandler Smith, driver of the #38 QuickTie Ford, races during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11, 2025 in Bristol, Tennessee.
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Chandler Smith, driver of the #38 QuickTie Ford, races during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11, 2025 in Bristol, Tennessee. / Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Chandler Smith picked up his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in Friday night's race at Bristol Motor Speedway as he held off 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson by a margin of 0.934 seconds.

Corey Heim, Tyler Ankrum, and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.

Here are the official race results from the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Race 6 of 25.

Fin

Truck

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

38

Chandler Smith (S1)

250

--

2

07

Kyle Larson (i) (x)

250

0.934

3

11

Corey Heim

250

1.502

4

18

Tyler Ankrum

250

1.964

5

99

Ben Rhodes

250

2.293

6

34

Layne Riggs

250

2.902

7

13

Jake Garcia

250

3.053

8

45

Kaden Honeycutt

250

3.493

9

71

Rajah Caruth

250

3.918

10

17

Gio Ruggiero #

250

4.871

11

91

Jack Wood

250

5.132

12

9

Grant Enfinger

250

5.158

13

19

Daniel Hemric

250

5.318

14

75

Parker Kligerman

250

5.521

15

7

Corey Day (i)

250

5.546

16

88

Matt Crafton

250

5.705

17

26

Dawson Sutton #

250

6.131

18

15

Tanner Gray

250

6.622

19

77

Andres Perez de Lara #

250

7.956

20

42

Matt Mills

249

1 lap

21

22

Tyler Tomassi (i)

246

4 laps

22

66

Luke Fenhaus

243

7 laps

23

44

Bayley Currey

237

13 laps

24

81

Connor Mosack #

234

16 laps

25

5

Toni Breidinger #

227

23 laps

26

90

Justin Carroll

222

28 laps

27

52

Stewart Friesen

201

49 laps

28

02

Nathan Byrd

155

95 laps

29

84

Patrick Staropoli (i)

107

143 laps

30

76

Spencer Boyd

77

173 laps

31

33

Frankie Muniz #

76

174 laps

32

1

Brandon Jones (i)

53

197 laps

33

98

Ty Majeski

52

198 laps

34

6

Norm Benning

35

215 laps

35

2

Stephen Mallozzi

4

246 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score series points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(x) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap Award winner

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results