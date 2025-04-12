Race Results: NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol
Chandler Smith picked up his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in Friday night's race at Bristol Motor Speedway as he held off 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson by a margin of 0.934 seconds.
Corey Heim, Tyler Ankrum, and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.
Here are the official race results from the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Race 6 of 25.
Fin
Truck
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
38
Chandler Smith (S1)
250
--
2
07
Kyle Larson (i) (x)
250
0.934
3
11
Corey Heim
250
1.502
4
18
Tyler Ankrum
250
1.964
5
99
Ben Rhodes
250
2.293
6
34
Layne Riggs
250
2.902
7
13
Jake Garcia
250
3.053
8
45
Kaden Honeycutt
250
3.493
9
71
Rajah Caruth
250
3.918
10
17
Gio Ruggiero #
250
4.871
11
91
Jack Wood
250
5.132
12
9
Grant Enfinger
250
5.158
13
19
Daniel Hemric
250
5.318
14
75
Parker Kligerman
250
5.521
15
7
Corey Day (i)
250
5.546
16
88
Matt Crafton
250
5.705
17
26
Dawson Sutton #
250
6.131
18
15
Tanner Gray
250
6.622
19
77
Andres Perez de Lara #
250
7.956
20
42
Matt Mills
249
1 lap
21
22
Tyler Tomassi (i)
246
4 laps
22
66
Luke Fenhaus
243
7 laps
23
44
Bayley Currey
237
13 laps
24
81
Connor Mosack #
234
16 laps
25
5
Toni Breidinger #
227
23 laps
26
90
Justin Carroll
222
28 laps
27
52
Stewart Friesen
201
49 laps
28
02
Nathan Byrd
155
95 laps
29
84
Patrick Staropoli (i)
107
143 laps
30
76
Spencer Boyd
77
173 laps
31
33
Frankie Muniz #
76
174 laps
32
1
Brandon Jones (i)
53
197 laps
33
98
Ty Majeski
52
198 laps
34
6
Norm Benning
35
215 laps
35
2
Stephen Mallozzi
4
246 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score series points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(x) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap Award winner