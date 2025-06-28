TRUCKS: Heim Executes Flawless Win in Inaugural Race at Lime Rock
If you've come to this race recap looking for a thorough run down of the entire field in Saturday's inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Lime Rock Park, I have bad news. The story is, and, seemingly, always will be, Corey Heim. Because until something changes, Heim is the only relevant driver in the field following the driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota pummeling the field to a pulp in The LiUNA! 150.
Race Results: The LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock Park
In Saturday's race, Heim led all but one of the 100 laps as Layne Riggs beat him across the finish line on the initial surge on a late-race restart. That was the closest anyone came to dethroning Heim from the race lead on Saturday. Heim swept Stages 1 and 2, and also turned the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race to score maximum points in the race.
“Yeah, that was nothing short of incredible," Heim said in his victory interview on FOX. "These road courses – I really look forward to them, pre-event and whatnot, and I really prepare for them, so to see all that pay off with Safelite, TRICON, Toyota – it is super special. Obviously, the truck was so good today – I can’t complain one bit about that. A flawless day, and we will take that move forward and try and collect some wins that we should have had this year.”
Heim would cross the finish line 1.381 seconds ahead of defending NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Ty Majeski to secure his fifth win of the 2025 season and 16th of his career, but that margin of victory is in no way indicative of how lopsided this race truly was.
Rookie of the Year point leader Gio Ruggiero secured a solid third-place result, and he was followed to the finish by two-time NASCAR Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes and Australian Supercars standout Cam Waters, who finished fifth.
Chandler Smith, Josh Bilicki, Brent Crews, Daniel Hemric, and Tyler Ankrum rounded out the top-10 finishers in Saturday's The LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock Park.
Riggs, who ran second to Heim essentially all race long, would fade to finish 13th after being involved in several fender-bending moments in the final laps following that restart, where he briefly had his front bumper ahead of Heim's.
After his latest victory, Heim has expanded his already impressive point lead in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to 140 points over Chandler Smith. To further cement how dominant Heim has been this season, he is 508 points ahead of Frankie Muniz, the lowest full-time driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings after 15 races.
Next up for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 25. That race will be televised on FS1 and coverage of that race will kick off at 8:00 PM ET. The NASCAR Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of that race.