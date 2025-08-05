TRUCKS: Honeycutt to Replace Injured Stewart Friesen in No. 52 Truck
Halmar Friesen Racing (HFR) has tapped Kaden Honeycutt to fill out the roster for its flagship entry for the remainder of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign, as primary driver and team co-owner Stewart Friesen recovers from injuries sustained in a big block modified event in Canada.
Honeycutt will get behind the wheel of the No. 52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the first time in the regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway, before driving the Halmar International-sponsored machine throughout the seven-race post-season.
“While I continue to recover, it was important for us to put someone in our truck that can help us compete at the highest level,” said Friesen. “I know Kaden will deliver strong performance in our truck and allow us to continue to run for the owner’s championship.”
Honeycutt spent the opening 16 events of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign driving the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Niece Motorsports. However, after revealing to the team that he would be switching manufacturers at season’s end, the Willow Park, Texas-native was released from the team.
“It’s an honor to be able to fill in for Stewart for the rest of the season and help give his team a chance at the owner’s championship, which they earned. I’m excited to compete in contending, race-winning equipment as I pursue a title this season,” said Honeycutt. “We are going to work hard to have a solid final eight races of the season and continue to deliver great results for Stewart, his family, and this organization.”
Christopher Bell will run double-duty this weekend at Watkins Glen International, driving the No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at the 2.45-mile road course. Then, at Richmond, Honeycutt will take over for the remainder of the campaign.
This move is optimal for both parties, as it allows Honeycutt to continue fighting for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title (should he qualify for the postseason), and allows the No. 52 to also fight for the Owner's Championship.