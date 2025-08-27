TRUCKS: Jack Wood Set to Return at Darlington After Watkins Glen Injury
Jack Wood, who sat out the most recent NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway on August 15, is set to return to the driver's seat of the No. 91 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday's Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway.
Wood, 25, suffered an undisclosed injury in a hard impact on Lap 36 of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Watkins Glen International on August 8. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, which has yet to confirm the injuries that Wood sustained in his crash at Watkins Glen, confirmed that the driver would return for this week's race in a Wednesday press release.
"Wood took a hard hit and has been going through extensive care measures followed by a week off to make sure he is ready to roll this weekend in Darlington," the statement from the team explained. "Thankfully, with all the safety equipment NASCAR implements in these race trucks and forces the drivers to wear, Wood will be able to bounce back quickly and stay in contention for a solid run in the Sober or Slammer 200 Saturday afternoon."
Here is a video of Wood's Watkins Glen crash from the FS1 race broadcast:
Wood, a native of Loomis, California, has competed in 17 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events this season, and has a best finish of seventh this season, which he achieved at Rockingham Speedway.
Heading into this weekend's race, Wood ranks 19th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship standings, which despite missing the race at Richmond, would be enough for his career-best points finish if he is able to maintain.
In 78 career starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ranks, Wood has four top-10 finishes.