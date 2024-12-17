TRUCKS: Jack Wood Promoted to Full-Time with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
After spending last season focused on winning the ARCA Menards Series West championship, Jack Wood is returning to full-time competition in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
The Loomis, California-native is set to continue his journey with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2025, piloting the No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado. Kevin Bellicourt, a veteran NASCAR crew chief, will continue calling the shots for Wood.
“I’m definitely thankful and excited to be back at MHR next season,” Wood said. “We had a lot of bright spots this past season and have a great foundation to build on. I have a lot of trust in Kevin (Bellicourt), Bill (McAnally), and everyone at MHR, so that makes me excited for what’s ahead of us next year. It’s great to have Adaptive One Calipers board with us and looking forward to activating with their customers throughout the season.”
Adaptive One Calipers will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 14.
“We’re glad to have Jack return next season and excited to see him build on the groundwork from 2024,” McAnally said. “The No. 91 team did a great job last season with multiple drivers and Jack managed the year well with splitting time between the truck program and the west series. It’s tremendous to have continued support from everyone at Adaptive One Calipers and allowing Jack to focus on the entire truck schedule next year will pay dividends for the whole team.”
Since making his NASCAR National Series debut with the now-defunct GMS Racing in 2021, Wood has managed to accumulate 61 starts in the Truck Series. Throughout his time at GMS Racing and Kyle Busch Motorsports, Wood managed to score three top-10s, including a career-best ninth at Texas in 2023.
Wood is the fourth driver to be announced as part of the four-truck lineup for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2025, joining Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, and Connor Mosack.
The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign begins at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14. Coverage will be on FOX Sports 1.