TRUCKS: Hemric Takes Over No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Entry in 2025
Daniel Hemric, the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, will head to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the first time since 2016 as he'll drive the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet Silverado full-time in 2025.
Hemric, who competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Kaulig Racing in 2024 and recorded four top-10 finishes, is excited to head to the McAnally team, which has racked up eight victories over the last two seasons. At 33 years old, Hemric wants to compete for wins and championships.
“This is a great opportunity for me to compete for wins and chase another championship,” Hemric said in a press release. “Thanks to Bill McAnally, Bill Hilgemann, NAPA, Chevrolet and everyone involved for the opportunity. It’s a big milestone season to be a part of with NAPA’s 100th anniversary and the 35th year of Bill’s partnership with them. We’re going to do everything we can to get the NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet in victory lane and be in contention for a championship.”
Hemric will carry NAPA Auto Care as the anchor partner on his No. 19 Chevrolet in 2025, a year that will mark the 100th anniversary of the auto parts retailer as a company. 2025 also will mark the 35th anniversary of Bill McAnally being partnered with NAPA Auto Care. McAnally, who has seen his team close to a championship the last couple of seasons, feels like they are primed for a championship run with Hemric behind the wheel.
“We’re looking forward to a big year and Daniel is the guy to pick up where we left off,” McAnally said. “The 2025 season will be a milestone year for us with NAPA’s centennial anniversary and our 35th year of partnership with them. This relationship started with my local store in California and progressed to the NAPA Sacramento DC and then to a national level. To see what we’ve built over the years is incredibly special. Daniel has a wealth of experience in all three national series and can perform in the big moments, so we can’t wait to continue our team’s success with him behind the wheel.”
The race team will announce additional sponsorship partners for Hemric and the No. 19 team at a later date as well as the team's new crew chief for the 2025 season.
Christian Eckes, who piloted the truck over the last two seasons, announced in August that he would move to Kaulig Racing in 2025 to contest the full NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule in the team's No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro.
A month later, Charles Denike, the crew chief of the No. 19 McAnally team, announced that he would be moving to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025 to serve as the crew chief for Bubba Wallace at 23XI Racing.