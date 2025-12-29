Two Hospitalized in Fire at Home of NASCAR Star Denny Hamlin's Parents

The home where the parents of NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin reside was engulfed in flames on Sunday evening.

According to a report from WCNC-TV in Charlotte, Gaston County authorities say two people were hospitalized due to the fire on December 28, a fire that took multiple hours for firefighters to contain and extinguish.

At this time, officials have not revealed the names of the two people who were hospitalized, but Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department Chief David Toomey confirmed to WCNC that Hamlin's parents, Dennis Hamlin and Mary Lou Hamlin, were residents at the house, and that the fire resulted in a complete loss of the house.

Won One Real Estate, a company owned by Hamlin, is listed as the owner of the home per public records.

Toomey estimated to The Athletic that 40% to 45% of the home was already burning by the time fire crews arrived on Sunday evening.

"They had some really expensive cars in the garage and some racing memorabilia and stuff, so all that was saved," Toomey told the Athletic. "We were able to save all that and get it out so it wasn't damaged."

Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 champion and 60-time race winning driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, has yet to comment publicly on the fire of his parents' house. Hamlin, who has yet to collect a NASCAR Cup Series championship, finished runner-up in the 2025 championship battle in heartbreaking fashion.

Hamlin had dominated and was leading in the closing laps of the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway when a caution with three laps remaining sent the race into Overtime. Kyle Larson would gain the lead on a strategic pit call, and Hamlin would fall short of winning his elusive first title.

In addition to his driving duties with Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin co-owns the 23XI Racing team with NBA legend Michael Jordan and Curtis Polk. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports settled an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR earlier this month after a nine-day trial in a Charlotte federal courthouse.

