Two NASCAR Cup Teams to Honor Greg Biffle in Unique Way at Daytona 500

The death of Greg Biffle, his immediate family, and three others in a plane crash at the Statesville Regional Airport a month ago rocked the NASCAR racing community. However, as the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season officially kicks off in Daytona Beach, FL, next month, two teams are set to honor the racing legend in the Daytona 500.

RFK Racing, the organization that Biffle drove 19 seasons for in the NASCAR National Series, where he collected 56 race wins (19 in the NASCAR Cup Series) and two championships, will swap the number font for all four of its entries (No. 6 Brad Keselowski, No. 17 Chris Buescher, No. 60 Ryan Preece, and No. 99 Corey LaJoie) for the Great American Race to the stylized font that Biffle carried as the driver of the No. 16 car during his tenure in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Daytona 500 🤝 Iconic Biffle Number Style



All four RFK Racing cars will sport the iconic look for the Great American Race. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OSdLeCSHtz — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) January 22, 2026

RFK Racing will also carry a special circular decal above the B-post on each of its cars in every race during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, beginning with next weekend's Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The team wanted to honor Biffle in a unique way as the driver was family for so many.

“Greg Biffle was more than a championship driver, he was family,” said RFK Racing Co-owner Brad Keselowski. “He helped shape who we are as an organization, and his legacy is woven into this team’s history. Returning to the iconic numeric font that defined so much of his career, and adding the season long decal to each car, are meaningful ways for us to honor Greg and carry his spirit. We can’t bring him back, but we can honor him on the track the best way we know how, all season long.”

Not only will RFK Racing swap to the Biffle number font for the season-opening event at Daytona, Kaulig Racing, which fields the No. 16 car in modern-day NASCAR, has also agreed to utilize the number font for its No. 16 entry, which is driven by A.J. Allmendinger. The team hopes that when fans see the No. 16 car at Daytona, they think of Biffle.

Something everyone wanted to see. 🙌



Kaulig Racing will pay tribute to Greg Biffle with his iconic numeric font on AJ Allmendinger's No. 16 car in the #Daytona500! pic.twitter.com/NmEyfOEddp — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) January 22, 2026

“Greg Biffle made the No. 16 famous and was a true friend to Kaulig Racing and the whole racing community,” said Kaulig Racing Chief Executive Officer Chris Rice. “This is our way of honoring his incredible career and the person he was. When AJ Allmendinger drives this car at Daytona, we hope fans remember Greg, his family, and all the great memories he gave us.”

After all of the championships, the checkered flags, and laughs shared over the years, it became clear that Biffle was a truly passionate athlete.

“Greg Biffle was one of the most special drivers I’ve ever had the privilege of working with,” said team founder Jack Roush. “He gave everything he had to this organization, and together we shared some of the proudest moments in our history. Honoring Greg this season is deeply personal for all of us, and it’s important that we remember the role he played in building this team and the standard he helped set.”

Joining RFK Racing and Kaulig Racing in memorializing Biffle will be NASCAR, which will paint the special RFK Racing circular decal design in the infield grass at Bowman Gray Stadium for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

