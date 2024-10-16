Ty Gibbs to be Listed Owner of No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Car in 2025
Following Wednesday's announcement of Taylor Gray moving to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in the No. 54 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs raised some eyebrows with a post on Instagram Stories that he shared through his personal Instagram account.
In his Instagram Stories post, Gibbs had a video of Gray with the following caption:
"First year as 54 owner with a finger pointing up emoji
first year as 54 driver with a checkmark emoji
Excited for @taylorgray17_"
Following the Instagram Story going live, Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed to Racing America on SI that the 22-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs will indeed be the officially listed owner of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing entry during the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Gibbs, who made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the first time in 2024, has had a noticeable presence in the pit area for the Joe Gibbs Racing ARCA Menards Series team, which signaled that the driver was looking to take on a larger role within Joe Gibbs Racing than simply driving cars.
The team taking the official step of naming Gibbs the owner of the No. 54 entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series echoes that expectation as well.
Prior to moving to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2023, Gibbs amassed 11 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ranks combined between a part-time season in 2021 and a full-time season in 2022. Gibbs scored the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with a win at Phoenix Raceway in 2022, his seventh win of that season.
Tragically, Gibbs' father and son of legendary Coach Joe Gibbs, Coy Gibbs passed away that same night. The death of Coy Gibbs was preceded by the death of J.D. Gibbs in 2019. The pair of tragedies in the Gibbs family raised questions as to the succession plan for the Joe Gibbs Racing organization.
Currently, Joe Gibbs Racing is led by owner & founder Coach Joe Gibbs as well as co-owner Heather Gibbs, the widow of Coy Gibbs. With 214 race wins, Joe Gibbs Racing is the winngest race team in NASCAR Xfinity Series history.
In June 2023, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment became a minority investor in Joe Gibbs Racing.