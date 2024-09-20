Ty Norris Officially Joins Kaulig Racing as Chief Business Officer
Ty Norris, a long-time motorsports executive, has officially joined the Kaulig Racing team as the organization's Chief Business Officer. Norris had served in the same capacity for Trackhouse Racing since that team's inception in 2021.
Kaulig Racing made the official announcement of the acquisition of Norris via a statement shared on its social media channels on Friday.
"Today Kaulig Racing announces the addition of NASCAR industry veteran Ty Norris to the team," the statement read. "Norris will serve as the team's Chief Business Officer, focusing on partnerships and long-term strategy alongside owner Matt Kaulig and team President Chris Rice. Bringing Norris and his wealth of knowledge to the executive team is one of several major moves Kaulig and Rice are making to solidify the trajectory of its NASCAR Cup Series program well into the future."
Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks issued a statement to Racing America on SI, among other outlets, wishing luck to Norris, who he calls a friend, in his next adventure.
"We greatly appreciate the role Ty Norris has played in the creation and growth of Trackhouse Racing," Marks said. "We have a bright and exciting future thanks to his contributions. We wish our friend the best of luck.”
Friday's official announcement follows a report from Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic on Tuesday which cited sources that stated Norris had amicably parted ways with Trackhouse Racing. The report linked Norris to Kaulig Racing, but the sources were unsure at the time of what position Norris would be taking on at his new team.
Prior to working with Trackhouse Racing in 2021, the 59-year-old Norris had stints in the industry with the RJ Reynolds Tabacco Company beginning in 1990, and Dale Earnhardt Incorporated (DEI) from 1996 to 2004.
After his time with DEI, Norris moved briefly to Speedway Motorsports as the Vice President of Special Projects, and then he was on to Michael Waltrip Racing in 2005, where he would remain until the team closed down in 2015. Norris also took on the role of President of Spire Sports + Entertainment and Spire Motorsports before moving to Trackhouse in 2021.
Kaulig Racing, founded in 2016, is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winning organization and 26-time winning team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.