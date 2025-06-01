Tyler Reddick Announces Birth of Second Son, Rookie George Reddick
Congratulations are in order for Tyler and Alexa DeLeon Reddick. On Sunday morning the 29-year-old NASCAR Cup Series racer announced the birth of the couple's second son, Rookie George Reddick.
The 23XI Racing driver broke the news in a post on his personal X account, where he revealed the time and date of Rookie's arrival. Rookie George Reddick was born on Sunday, May 25, at 2:20 AM ET.
"Well, the secret is out! At 2:20am on 5/25, we welcomed the newest addition to the Reddick family," Reddick explained in his post. "Everyone meet Rookie George Reddick. The household has now become a family of four, and we are so blessed."
Reddick accompanied the post with a photo of his wife Alexa and himself with Rookie, as well as a photo of the couple's eldest son Beau holding his baby brother, and a video of Rookie resting in the hospital room's pediatric medical crib.
Following the birth of his son in the early hours of Sunday, May 25, Reddick would go on to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway later that day. Reddick finished 26th in the 40-car field in the 600-mile event.
Reddick is set to start from the fourth position on the starting grid in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Ironically enough, Reddick's 23XI Racing team owner, Denny Hamlin, may not compete in the race as he is expecting the arrival of his third child.
The due date for Jordan Fish, Hamlin's fiancée, is Sunday, June 1. Hamlin is hoping to compete in his 700th NASCAR Cup Series start on Sunday, but has said that if Fish goes into labor, he will leave the 1.33-mile concrete oval track to be with his fiancée to welcome their first son into the world.
"I can't miss it," Hamlin explained in a media bullpen session on Saturday. "I certainly got to be there for her, and that's obviously the biggest priority. I just wish she would hang on a little bit longer."