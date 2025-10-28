Racing America Logo

Watch NASCAR Make History, Crown Champions This Weekend in Phoenix

After a grueling year-long battle, the NASCAR Cup Series crowns its 2025 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Four drivers - Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson - will fight for the championship in the final race of the season on Sunday, November 2.

The highest finisher between those four competitors in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship will hoist the BIll France Cup. The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will also crown champions this weekend in Phoenix.

Watching the NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Kyle Larson (5) races alongside William Byron (24) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship takes the green flag at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 2, with coverage on NBC. Sunday's race will also be simulcast on Peacock. Click here to learn more about NASCAR coverage on Peacock.

NASCAR Cup Series teams will practice at Phoenix on Friday, October 31 at 5:35 p.m. ET. Qualifying for the series takes place on Saturday, November 1 at 5 p.m. ET. Both practice and qualifying will be televised on truTV.

Broadcast Schedule from Phoenix Raceway

Justin Allgaier (7) alongside Jesse Love (2) during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series also crown champions this weekend in Phoenix.

For the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, it will be Tyler Ankrum, Corey Heim, Kaden Honeycutt and defending champion Ty Majeski fighting for top honors. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship is on Friday, October 31 on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship will be the final race for the series before O'Reilly Auto Parts takes over as title sponsor in 2026. Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, Jesse Love and Connor Zilisch will do battle for the Xfinity Series championship.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship takes the green flag at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 1. The event will be televised on The CW Network. As a thank you to fans, Xfinity, in partnership with NASCAR and The CW, will present the final Stage of Saturday's race commercial-free.

If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Friday, October 31

Time

Session

TV

3:35 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS2

4:35 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

CW App

5:35 p.m.. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

truTV

7:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship

FS1

Saturday, November 1

Time

Session

TV

3:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

CW App

5 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

truTV

7:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

CW Network

Sunday, November 2

Time

Session

TV

3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

NBC/Peacock

