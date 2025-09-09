Racing America Logo

Watching the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol

The first round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs concludes on Saturday with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. After Saturday's race, the Playoff field will shrink from 16 drivers to 12.

Denny Hamlin clinched his spot in the Round of 12 with Sunday's win at World Wide Technology Raceway, joining Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe. However, "The Last Great Colosseum" promises to have its own brand of excitement, certain to shake things up in the playoff picture.

Watching the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Kyle Larson (5) leads driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 13, with coverage on USA Network. Outside of four races on NBC, USA Network will televise the remainder of the Cup Series schedule.

Practice and qualifying for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race takes place on Friday, September 12, with coverage on truTV. Practice begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday evening, with qualifying following.

Broadcast Schedule from Bristol Motor Speedway

Chandler Smith (81), Jeb Burton (27) and Jesse Love (2) during the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Before the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, there will be an action-packed weekend of racing at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The weekend begins with a doubleheader on Thursday, September 11, featuring both the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The ARCA Menards Series Bush's Beans 200 starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1, followed by the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at 8 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes center stage on Friday, with the Food City 300 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The entirety of the 2025 Xfinity Series season can be found on The CW Network.

If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Thursday, September 11

Time

Session

TV

3:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

FS2

4:10 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS2

5:30 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series Bush's Beans 200

FS1

8 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

FS1

Friday, September 12

Time

Session

TV

2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

CW App

3:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

CW App

4:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

truTV

5:40 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

truTV

7:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

CW Network

Saturday, September 13

Time

Session

TV

7:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

USA Network

Zach Evans
ZACH EVANS

Zach Evans is the Managing Editor of RacingAmerica.com, with nearly a decade of experience in motorsports. He has been with Racing America since 2017.

