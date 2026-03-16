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Which Drivers Will Compete In The Goodyear 400 At Darlington?

On Monday, NASCAR revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington. Contained on the list are 37 entries.
Toby Christie|
Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

37 cars will make the trip to Darlington, SC, for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, the sixth race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, according to a preliminary entry list revealed on Monday.

There will be no drama in qualifying this week, as up to 40 cars are able to start races in the NASCAR Cup Series. With only 37 on the entry list, that means no cars will be heading home this weekend.

The lone "Open" entry on the list this weekend is the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which will be piloted by journeyman driver Timmy Hill. Hill will carry sponsorship from Auto Direct USA, a company that exports Canadian automotive parts to the United States.

Aside from Hill, and the No. 66 team, there are no real surprises on the entry list for Darlington Raceway, as the remaining 36 entries are comprised of the 36 Chartered cars that compete in each NASCAR Cup Series event.

Alex Bowman, as was the case last week, is listed as the driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. However, Bowman has yet to be officially cleared, medically, to compete in the event. If Bowman is unable to compete for the third consecutive race, Hendrick Motorsports will name his replacement driver as the race approaches.

Justin Allgaier drove in place of Bowman last weekend and finished 25th behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Goodyear 400 Entry List

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Moose Fraternity

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Freightliner

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Bass Pro Shops / Winchester Long Beard XR

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Solomon Plumbing

Ford

7

Daniel Suarez

Spire Motorsports

NationsGuard

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

BetMGM

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

UniFirst

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Sport Clips Haircuts

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Menards / Delta

Ford

16

A.J. Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Fifth Third Bank

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Free Bird Southern Spring Water

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

DeWalt

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Motorcraft / Quick Lane

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Columbia

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Raptor

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ruedebusch

Ford

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Mystik Lubricants

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Chevrolet

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

AdventHealth

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Xfinity

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

JackLinks Non-Vegan

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Jacob Construction

Chevrolet

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

SiriusXM

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Kroger / Oscar Mayer / Heinz

Ford

66*

Timmy Hill (i)

Garage 66

Auto Direct USA

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chili's Marg Machine

Chevrolet

88

Connor Zilisch #

Trackhouse Racing

Red Bull

Chevrolet

97

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

WeatherTech

Chevrolet

* "Open" entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) driver ineligible to score points

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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