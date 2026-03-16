Which Drivers Will Compete In The Goodyear 400 At Darlington?
37 cars will make the trip to Darlington, SC, for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, the sixth race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, according to a preliminary entry list revealed on Monday.
There will be no drama in qualifying this week, as up to 40 cars are able to start races in the NASCAR Cup Series. With only 37 on the entry list, that means no cars will be heading home this weekend.
The lone "Open" entry on the list this weekend is the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which will be piloted by journeyman driver Timmy Hill. Hill will carry sponsorship from Auto Direct USA, a company that exports Canadian automotive parts to the United States.
Aside from Hill, and the No. 66 team, there are no real surprises on the entry list for Darlington Raceway, as the remaining 36 entries are comprised of the 36 Chartered cars that compete in each NASCAR Cup Series event.
Alex Bowman, as was the case last week, is listed as the driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. However, Bowman has yet to be officially cleared, medically, to compete in the event. If Bowman is unable to compete for the third consecutive race, Hendrick Motorsports will name his replacement driver as the race approaches.
Justin Allgaier drove in place of Bowman last weekend and finished 25th behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet.
Goodyear 400 Entry List
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Moose Fraternity
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Freightliner
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Bass Pro Shops / Winchester Long Beard XR
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Solomon Plumbing
Ford
7
Daniel Suarez
Spire Motorsports
NationsGuard
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
BetMGM
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
UniFirst
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Grizzly Nicotine Pouches
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Sport Clips Haircuts
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Menards / Delta
Ford
16
A.J. Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Grizzly Nicotine Pouches
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Fifth Third Bank
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Free Bird Southern Spring Water
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
DeWalt
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Motorcraft / Quick Lane
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Columbia
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Raptor
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ruedebusch
Ford
35
Riley Herbst
23XI Racing
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Mystik Lubricants
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Chevrolet
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
AdventHealth
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Xfinity
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
JackLinks Non-Vegan
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Jacob Construction
Chevrolet
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
SiriusXM
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Kroger / Oscar Mayer / Heinz
Ford
66*
Timmy Hill (i)
Garage 66
Auto Direct USA
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chili's Marg Machine
Chevrolet
88
Connor Zilisch #
Trackhouse Racing
Red Bull
Chevrolet
97
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
WeatherTech
Chevrolet
* "Open" entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) driver ineligible to score points
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie