Which Drivers Will Compete In The Goodyear 400 At Darlington?

37 cars will make the trip to Darlington, SC, for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, the sixth race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, according to a preliminary entry list revealed on Monday.

There will be no drama in qualifying this week, as up to 40 cars are able to start races in the NASCAR Cup Series. With only 37 on the entry list, that means no cars will be heading home this weekend.

The lone "Open" entry on the list this weekend is the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, which will be piloted by journeyman driver Timmy Hill. Hill will carry sponsorship from Auto Direct USA, a company that exports Canadian automotive parts to the United States.

Aside from Hill, and the No. 66 team, there are no real surprises on the entry list for Darlington Raceway, as the remaining 36 entries are comprised of the 36 Chartered cars that compete in each NASCAR Cup Series event.

Alex Bowman, as was the case last week, is listed as the driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. However, Bowman has yet to be officially cleared, medically, to compete in the event. If Bowman is unable to compete for the third consecutive race, Hendrick Motorsports will name his replacement driver as the race approaches.

Justin Allgaier drove in place of Bowman last weekend and finished 25th behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Goodyear 400 Entry List

Car Driver Team Sponsor Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Moose Fraternity Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Freightliner Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Bass Pro Shops / Winchester Long Beard XR Chevrolet 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Long John Silver's Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Solomon Plumbing Ford 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports NationsGuard Chevrolet 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing BetMGM Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports UniFirst Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards / Delta Ford 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fifth Third Bank Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Free Bird Southern Spring Water Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing DeWalt Toyota 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Motorcraft / Quick Lane Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell Pennzoil Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Columbia Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Raptor Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ruedebusch Ford 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Mystik Lubricants Ford 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team HaasTooling.com Chevrolet 42 John Hunter Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Dollar Tree Toyota 43 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB AdventHealth Toyota 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Xfinity Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports JackLinks Non-Vegan Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Jacob Construction Chevrolet 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing SiriusXM Toyota 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Kroger / Oscar Mayer / Heinz Ford 66* Timmy Hill (i) Garage 66 Auto Direct USA Ford 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Delaware Life Chevrolet 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chili's Marg Machine Chevrolet 88 Connor Zilisch # Trackhouse Racing Red Bull Chevrolet 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing WeatherTech Chevrolet

* "Open" entry

# Rookie of the Year contender

(i) driver ineligible to score points